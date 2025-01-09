END OF DAYS: Pharmacies Flooded With Panic-Gripped Crowds Rushing to Stock Up on 'Miracle Pills' to Stave Off Deadly HMPV Virus

RadarOnline.com can reveal the flu-like bug, which mostly affects vulnerable people and children, is spreading across the country but it remains unclear how many cases there currently are.

Pharmacies in China have become inundated with people trying to buy "miracle pills" amid the spread of the deadly HMPV virus .

Authorities continue to keep the number of cases secret but a surge of people affected by the virus has increased fears of a Covid-style pandemic.

Masked-up patients can be seen in Beijing Children's Hospital as they battle the infectious bug. One mom was spotted trying to comfort a baby that appeared to have a drip connected to its head.

Chinese authorities are keeping information limited but worrying footage of chaotic overcrowding in hospitals, with patients hooked up to IV drips in waiting rooms, has only increased fears of the "mysterious virus" which continues to cause devastation.

There is no vaccine for the virus, leading some to search for a pill they believe will help.

According to reports, some pharmacies are starting to ramp up prices of a medication named Xofluza to 300yuan (€40) a box and each box comes with two pills.

The main ingredient of Xofluza is Baloxavir Marboxil, which is an antiviral medication and it's dubbed a "miracle pill" for treating influenza-like symptoms.

One worker at a local pharmacy in Jinan city said: "It's out of stock. Baloxavir marboxil, it's sold out this morning. We have to wait for restock tomorrow. We are selling them at 227yuan."