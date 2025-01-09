How Melania Trump is 'in Line for $40Million Payday' After Inking Deal with Amazon to Show Documentary on Her Life — Directed by Disgraced Brett Ratner

Melania often avoids the political spotlight – largely remaining out of sight on her husband, Donald Trump's, presidential campaign.

But she has embarked on her own venture, promoting her personal brand.

The collaboration between Melania and Amazon comes as the brand's founder, Jeff Bezos, cozied up to the incoming president.

Bezos recently met with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence and announced Amazon would donate $1million to Trump's inaugural fund.

During Trump's first administration, Bezos and the president-elect butted heads.

Trump criticized Bezos for political coverage at The Washington Post, which Bezos also owns.