How Melania Trump is 'in Line for $40Million Payday' After Inking Deal with Amazon to Show Documentary on Her Life — Directed by Disgraced Brett Ratner
Melania Trump is set for a $40million payday after inking a deal with Amazon to make a documentary about her life.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the soon-to-be First Lady, 54, started filming the docuseries in December, and the film is expected to be released in theaters and on Prime Video later this year.
However, the move has sparked controversy as the documentary is being directed by Brett Ratner, who retreated from Hollywood in 2018 amid the #MeToo movement after several women accused him of sexual misconduct.
The $40million deal includes the documentary and a two-to-three-episode follow-up docuseries on Melania, who will act as executive producer.
It's the latest public relations move for Melania, who released a self-titled memoir last year and recently promoted her line of Christmas ornaments and jewelry.
Melania often avoids the political spotlight – largely remaining out of sight on her husband, Donald Trump's, presidential campaign.
But she has embarked on her own venture, promoting her personal brand.
The collaboration between Melania and Amazon comes as the brand's founder, Jeff Bezos, cozied up to the incoming president.
Bezos recently met with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence and announced Amazon would donate $1million to Trump's inaugural fund.
During Trump's first administration, Bezos and the president-elect butted heads.
Trump criticized Bezos for political coverage at The Washington Post, which Bezos also owns.
But Bezos and other tech giants have changed their tune about the incoming president as he prepares to enter his second term.
Mark Zuckerberg, the co-founder of Facebook and CEO of Meta, also met with Trump and donated $1million to his inaugural fund.
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, who heads Tesla and SpaceX, has become one of Trump's closest allies over the last year.
Raising and donating millions to Trump's presidential campaign and now taking an advisory position to the president-elect.
RadarOnline.com last week revealed Melania debuted her own dance moves to the President-elect's favorite song, YMCA.
She was spotted busting out some moves for the first time at the star-studded Mar-a-Lago party on New Year's Eve surrounded by family, friends, and fellow celebrities.
In a video posted by Donald Trump Jr., the incoming First Couple was spotted singing and dancing to the Village People’s 1978 hit, YMCA.
Trump's oldest son captioned the video: "It’s fun to stay at the YMCA!!!! Happy New Year, all!"
The video circulated on TikTok and Melania received a lot of praise for her unexpected dance moves.
One user wrote: "I don’t think I’ve ever seen her look sincerely happy like this before."
Another said: "She is so classy and elegant."
A third added: "Love them both. It's nice to see them enjoying themselves after all they have been through."
A fourth wrote: "Love this full of energy, and the first lady enjoy the music with matching dance moves."
For the big evening, the 47th President sported a classic tuxedo, while Melania wore a tight, floor-length black gown with asymmetric straps and gold accents.