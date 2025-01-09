Your tip
Conspiracy Theories Explode Blaming 'Arsonist' For Killer LA Wildfires – As Inferno Rages For Third Day and Death Toll Keeps Spiraling

online users suggest arsonist to blame for la fires
Source: MEGA

Carolla said he was told to wait for unemployment because he is white.

Jan. 9 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Social media users have begun to question the origins of the deadly Los Angeles fires.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Happy Days star Henry Winkler was among many to suggest an "arsonist" was to blame for the catastrophic damage across Southern California.

The Palisades and Eaton fires broke on Tuesday, January 7, and quickly spread due to drought conditions and intense Santa Ana winds.

los angeles fire home
Source: MEGA

Multiple fires have cause five deaths and burned 2000 structures in the L.A. County area.

Firefighters have worked tirelessly to contain the Eaton and Palisades fires for two days to no avail, resulting in the upscale Pacific Palisades community being wiped out in the inferno.

As of 11:30 AM local time on Thursday, January 9, CAL FIRE reported the two major fires remained at zero percent containment, while the Hurst fire was 10 percent contained and the Lidia fire 40 percent contained.

Five deaths have been reported, and 2000 structures burned as tens of thousands were forced to flee their homes under evacuation orders.

Amid a mixture of shock, heartbreak, and anger, some social media users have started to question how the multiple fires started.

los angeles fire firefighters
Source: MEGA

California has a shortage of available firefighters.

On Thursday, Winkler posted to X: "THERE IS an ARSONIST here in LA. May you be beaten you unrecognizable!!! The pain you have caused !!!"

Another user replied to the actor's post: "I've been watching all day and night. How is it possible for the fires to keep jumping for miles and miles. How did the Hollywood Hills fire start?

"I’m starting to wonder if it is arsonists or terrorists or both."

donald trump calls for california governor gavin newsom resignation los angeles fires
Source: MEGA

Henry Winkler was among many online claiming an arsonist was to blame for the fires.

A third chimed in accusing "Antifa" of being behind the mayhem, writing: "I'm sure the local Antifa chapter jumped at the opportunity to smash the fash by burning down some local homes and businesses."

Despite some users attempting to explain the intense winds – which reached gusts up to 100 MPH in some areas – could easily carry embers tens of miles away, subsequently starting new fires, others rallied around the theory of "arson terrorism" and claimed the city was "under attack."

los angeles wildfires dead structures destroyed residents forced from home evacuation
Source: MEGA

L.A. Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said arson investigators are 'actively' working in the Palisades area.

Some users expressed outrage at conspiracy theories spreading with one X user writing: "Disturbed by claims that fires across LA are due to coordinated arson. There's no evidence, it's nowhere close to the most likely explanation.

"Fires can spark many different ways, & extreme drought conditions plus extreme wind conditions were always going to be a recipe for this."

Meanwhile, city officials announced an arson investigation was underway.

Source: @ACYN/X

L.A. Fire Chief Kristin Crowley announced arson investigators are 'actively investigating' the Palisades fire.

Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley announced at a press conference sixteen arson specialists had been deployed to the Palisades area along with a dog capable of detecting accelerants.

Crowley said arson investigators were "actively" working in the area.

