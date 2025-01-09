Conspiracy Theories Explode Blaming 'Arsonist' For Killer LA Wildfires – As Inferno Rages For Third Day and Death Toll Keeps Spiraling

Firefighters have worked tirelessly to contain the Eaton and Palisades fires for two days to no avail, resulting in the upscale Pacific Palisades community being wiped out in the inferno.

As of 11:30 AM local time on Thursday, January 9, CAL FIRE reported the two major fires remained at zero percent containment, while the Hurst fire was 10 percent contained and the Lidia fire 40 percent contained.

Five deaths have been reported, and 2000 structures burned as tens of thousands were forced to flee their homes under evacuation orders.

Amid a mixture of shock, heartbreak, and anger, some social media users have started to question how the multiple fires started.