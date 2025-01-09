Love-Rat 'Stranger Things' Actor David Harbour's Kinky Sex Demands Laid Bare by Raging Wife Lily Allen — Before She Suffered Mental Health Meltdown
Lily Allen's cheating husband repeatedly pleaded for "kinky sex" from the singer before their split – but she always refused.
The 39-year-old Smile performer ended her five-year relationship with Stranger Things actor David Harbour, 49, after she allegedly found his profile on celebrity dating app Raya, and RadarOnline.com can now reveal she opened up about his rampant sexual appetites ahead of them parting ways.
Lily said during an episode of the Miss Me? podcast, on which she appears with 40-year-old best friend Miquita Oliver: "I wonder if I kink-shame my husband.
"Because he quite often asks for things, and I'm like: 'No, babe, it's not happening'.
"I'm not like, 'You piece of s---, how dare you ask me to do that!’
"I'm just like, 'Hmm, headache. Little headache, got a bit of a headache… maybe not tonight'."
Lily also revealed on another episode of the podcast she had used AI to help her sort out arguments with David by getting it to articulate her feelings.
She confessed: "I use (ChatGPT) more for personal stuff. If me and David have had an argument and I need to articulate it, I'll be like, 'Write me a long text message about an argument that started with the dishwasher and ended in an argument about our finances'."
Lily is said to have been left in "agony" after she allegedly found out the actor had a secret profile on celebrity dating app Raya.
The Mail on Sunday said the singer rejoined the dating app where she first met David and pretended to be searching for female partners, before reportedly finding he had set up a dating profile and had been listed on the app for around a month.
David's dating profile read: "Visiting New York from Atlanta" – and added he was a "closet nerd" who "plays tough guys on your TV".
Lily has now confirmed her split from husband David in the latest episode of Miss Me? – on which she also revealed her mental state has been "spiralling".
She is now taking a three-week break from the show, and used her latest appearance on the series to tell how she had been blighted with panic attacks and a feeling of being "unable to concentrate on anything apart from her pain".
She said: "I'm finding it hard to be interested in anything – I'm really not in a good place.
"I know I've been talking about it for months, but I've been spiralling and spiralling. It's got out of control, I've tried.
"I came to the Miss Me? Christmas lunch and had a panic attack and had to go home and the I went to see something at the theatre the other night with my friends and I had to leave at half time.
"I can't concentrate on anything except the pain I'm going through. It's really hard."
Lily also reassured listeners she will be back after her time off and told them to ignore speculation that she may have returned to rehab following a past drug addiction.
She said: "I'm going away next week for a few weeks, listeners. But I do want to reassure people because there will be speculation because of the amount of time I'm going to be taking away that I'm going to drug rehab – I've not, I've not relapsed.
"I have seen some horrible blind items on the internet that I was found in a crack den by my husband being surrounded by men.
"I don't know who is spreading these vicious rumours but it's not true.
"It all comes back to the phones. They aren't doing us any good. They certainly aren't doing me any good at the moment. I really don't like my phone.
"I'm as guilty of that as anyone else, what I'm very excited about where I'm going over the next few weeks is that I'm not allowed my phone."