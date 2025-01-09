Love-Rat 'Stranger Things' Actor David Harbour's Kinky Sex Demands Laid Bare by Raging Wife Lily Allen — Before She Suffered Mental Health Meltdown

The 39-year-old Smile performer ended her five-year relationship with Stranger Things actor David Harbour , 49, after she allegedly found his profile on celebrity dating app Raya , and RadarOnline.com can now reveal she opened up about his rampant sexual appetites ahead of them parting ways.

Lily Allen 's cheating husband repeatedly pleaded for "kinky sex" from the singer before their split – but she always refused.

"I'm just like, 'Hmm, headache. Little headache, got a bit of a headache… maybe not tonight'."

"I'm not like, 'You piece of s---, how dare you ask me to do that!’

"Because he quite often asks for things, and I'm like: 'No, babe, it's not happening'.

Lily said during an episode of the Miss Me? podcast, on which she appears with 40-year-old best friend Miquita Oliver: "I wonder if I kink-shame my husband.

Harbour's profile was exposed after Allen joined Raya on an amateur sleuthing mission to check he was being faithful.

David 's dating profile read: "Visiting New York from Atlanta" – and added he was a "closet nerd" who "plays tough guys on your TV".

The Mail on Sunday said the singer rejoined the dating app where she first met David and pretended to be searching for female partners, before reportedly finding he had set up a dating profile and had been listed on the app for around a month.

Lily is said to have been left in "agony" after she allegedly found out the actor had a secret profile on celebrity dating app Raya.

She confessed: "I use (ChatGPT) more for personal stuff. If me and David have had an argument and I need to articulate it, I'll be like, 'Write me a long text message about an argument that started with the dishwasher and ended in an argument about our finances'."

Lily also revealed on another episode of the podcast she had used AI to help her sort out arguments with David by getting it to articulate her feelings.

Allen has revealed her mental health is spiraling during her latest appearance on the Miss Me? podcast.

Lily has now confirmed her split from husband David in the latest episode of Miss Me? – on which she also revealed her mental state has been "spiralling".

She is now taking a three-week break from the show, and used her latest appearance on the series to tell how she had been blighted with panic attacks and a feeling of being "unable to concentrate on anything apart from her pain".

She said: "I'm finding it hard to be interested in anything – I'm really not in a good place.

"I know I've been talking about it for months, but I've been spiralling and spiralling. It's got out of control, I've tried.

"I came to the Miss Me? Christmas lunch and had a panic attack and had to go home and the I went to see something at the theatre the other night with my friends and I had to leave at half time.

"I can't concentrate on anything except the pain I'm going through. It's really hard."