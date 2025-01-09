Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Mother Defends Late Son and Slams 'Dreadful' Drug Claims Made by Widow Allison Holker After She Vowed to Include Star's 'Full Story' in Memoir
The mother of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss has come out to defend her son against shocking drug claims made by his widow, Allison Holker.
Holker recently claimed her late husband was a drug user and will be revealing some of his personal journal entries in her memoir, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Connie Boss Alexander took to her Instagram Stories to speak out against the claims as she wrote: "Our family is absolutely appalled by the misleading and hurtful claims made about my son, Stephen Boss. The recent publications spreading untruths about Stephen have crossed every line of decency.
"As his mother, I will not let these accusations go unanswered. We will not stand by while his name and legacy are tarnished. He doesn’t deserve this, and the kids don’t deserve this."
Alexander continued: "For the last two years, I have remained quiet and away from the public eye to protect my family. My primary focus has been on healing and attempting to remain connected to my grandchildren."
"But when I read these dreadful claims about my baby, our beloved Stephen, I realized I could not stay silent any longer. Our family will ensure his name and memory are protected, and we are committed to defending his honor," she concluded.
All this comes after Boss' widow, Holker, opened up in an interview with People claiming she found drugs belonging to the TV star following his shocking death in 2022.
She claimed: "I was with one of my really dear friends, and we were cleaning out the closet and picking out an outfit for him for the funeral. It was a really triggering moment for me because there were a lot of things I discovered in our closet that I did not know existed. It was very alarming to me to learn that there was so much happening that I had no clue [about].
"It was a really scary moment in my life to figure that out, but it also helped me process that he was going through so much and he was hiding so much, and there must have been a lot of shame in that."
The 36-year-old claimed to have found a batch of drugs hidden in a shoebox, including mushrooms, pills and "other substances" she had to "look up."
Following Boss' suicide, Holker read his journal in order to understand his mindset, as she told the publication: "Reading Stephen's journals, and even going back into the books he had read and the things that he was highlighting and lining, really gave me a better perspective of where he was in life and the type of things he was struggling with.
"It did have me feel a lot of empathy towards him and sadness for all the pain that he was holding."
The couple, who married in 2013, shared three kids: son Maddox, eight, and daughters Weslie, 16, and Zaia, five.
Holker's memoir, This Far, is set to be released on February 4.
Earlier this week, Boss' family slammed the memoir, labeling it as a "smear campaign for a buck." Boss' close friend also ripped the So You Think You Can Dance star in a social media post.
"This is by far the most tacky, classless, opportunistic act I have ever seen in my entire life,” she wrote, accusing Holker of making people people sign an NDA to attend his funeral.
She claimed: "We all had to sign some weird NDA to attend his funeral (even his own mother who you’ve treated like garbage this entire time and let’s just remember you wouldn’t have even had a husband if it wasn’t for her) not to share anything or ruin his name as if that was on anyone’s mind in the first place.
"And here you go and write a book with all the dirty laundry smearing his name and attempting to dim the bright loyal, loving, light that was your husband, my friend."
Holker defended herself from the backlash, writing: "... I hope that by sharing our full story maybe I can help someone else who might see themselves or a loved one in Stephen."