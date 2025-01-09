Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Mother Defends Late Son and Slams 'Dreadful' Drug Claims Made by Widow Allison Holker After She Vowed to Include Star's 'Full Story' in Memoir

Holker recently claimed her late husband was a drug user and will be revealing some of his personal journal entries in her memoir, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The mother of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss has come out to defend her son against shocking drug claims made by his widow, Allison Holker.

Alexander continued: "For the last two years, I have remained quiet and away from the public eye to protect my family. My primary focus has been on healing and attempting to remain connected to my grandchildren."

"As his mother, I will not let these accusations go unanswered. We will not stand by while his name and legacy are tarnished. He doesn’t deserve this, and the kids don’t deserve this."

Connie Boss Alexander took to her Instagram Stories to speak out against the claims as she wrote: "Our family is absolutely appalled by the misleading and hurtful claims made about my son, Stephen Boss. The recent publications spreading untruths about Stephen have crossed every line of decency.

Holker is said to be including this information, as well as Boss' journal entries, in her upcoming memoir.

All this comes after Boss' widow, Holker, opened up in an interview with People claiming she found drugs belonging to the TV star following his shocking death in 2022.

"But when I read these dreadful claims about my baby, our beloved Stephen, I realized I could not stay silent any longer. Our family will ensure his name and memory are protected, and we are committed to defending his honor," she concluded.

She claimed: "I was with one of my really dear friends, and we were cleaning out the closet and picking out an outfit for him for the funeral. It was a really triggering moment for me because there were a lot of things I discovered in our closet that I did not know existed. It was very alarming to me to learn that there was so much happening that I had no clue [about].

"It was a really scary moment in my life to figure that out, but it also helped me process that he was going through so much and he was hiding so much, and there must have been a lot of shame in that."

The 36-year-old claimed to have found a batch of drugs hidden in a shoebox, including mushrooms, pills and "other substances" she had to "look up."