Woke L.A. Fire Department Blew Seven-Figure Sums on DEI Before Deadly Wildfires Ripped Apart Tens of Thousands of Lives
Critics contend California's woke politics and policies have hindered efforts to battle the raging blazes destroying Los Angeles.
While the City of Los Angeles drastically slashed the fire department’s funding this year, they have had no problem allocating huge sums of money to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As many as six separate fires currently rage unchecked in Southern California, claiming at least five lives and thousands of homes.
While residents watch their lives quite literally go up in smoke Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass cut fire department funding by $17.6million.
At the same time, more than $1.7million of the current cash has been set aside for "Equity and Inclusion Staffing."
According to the latest city budget, the money is allocated to "Continue funding and resolution authority for nine positions ... to mediate conflict, implement a strategic diversity and inclusion plan, mitigate complaints, grievances, and lawsuits, and facilitate a positive work environment."
Response from critics on the right has been intense, with many pointing fingers and blaming Bass, along with Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley of prioritizing DEI initiatives over the city’s fire management capabilities.
Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly said the city is now getting burned: "In recent years, LA’s fire chief has made not filling the fire hydrants top priority, but diversity. Who gives a s--- if the fire chief is gay?
"I’m sorry, but who gives a flying fig about who she likes to sleep with? Can you fight the f------ fires, madam? That’s the relevant question."
Right-wing commentator Matt Walsh tweeted: "Los Angeles deliberately set out to exclude white men from becoming firefighters, and now they don’t have enough firefighters to prevent their city from burning to the ground.
"DEI is a cancer that destroys everything it touches."
Even Donald Trump's new bestie, Elon Musk weighed in, slamming: "DEI means people DIE."
Bass has also faced fiery criticism for being absent while her city continues to burn to the ground. The mayor was on a trip to Ghana, where she attended the West African country's John Mahama presidential inauguration on Tuesday.
Catching up to the mayor, Sky News reporter David Blevins peppered her with questions.
"Do you owe citizens an apology for being absent while their homes were burning, and do you regret cutting the fire department budget by millions of dollars, Madam Mayor?" the reporter asked as Bass stood silent.
Blevins continued: "Elon Musk says that you're utterly incompetent, are you considering your position? Have you absolutely nothing to say to citizens who are dealing with this disaster? No apologies for them?"
"Do you think you should've been visiting Ghana while this was unfolding back home?" he added.
Later on, Bass returned to her city alongside California Governor Gavin Newsom, releasing a statement.
She said: "To the thousands of families impacted by this horrific fire – the City of Los Angeles is providing resources and shelter as this emergency continues.
"To the hundreds of brave firefighters and first responders who have been responding all day to this blaze – we thank you. The City is working aggressively to confront this emergency."