MACHETE AND KNIFE ARSENAL REVEALED: See the Horrifying Weapons Stash Capitol Police Found on Man Arrested at Jimmy Carter Entrance as He Lies in State

On Wednesday, January 8, just hours before a visit from President-elect Donald Trump, the suspect was detained at the X-ray scanner.

Mel J. Horne, of Washington, D.C., was arrested on multiple charges of carrying a dangerous weapon, according to Capitol Police.

Police said they spotted the machete in a bag, as well as three knives, shortly after 2 p.m. ET as it went through an X-ray machine at the Capitol Visitor Center.