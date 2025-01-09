MACHETE AND KNIFE ARSENAL REVEALED: See the Horrifying Weapons Stash Capitol Police Found on Man Arrested at Jimmy Carter Entrance as He Lies in State
Photos of the horrifying weapons Capitol police found on a man they arrested have been revealed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the man was busted at a security checkpoint for people waiting to view the late President Jimmy Carter's casket as he lies in state in the Capitol rotunda.
On Wednesday, January 8, just hours before a visit from President-elect Donald Trump, the suspect was detained at the X-ray scanner.
Mel J. Horne, of Washington, D.C., was arrested on multiple charges of carrying a dangerous weapon, according to Capitol Police.
Police said they spotted the machete in a bag, as well as three knives, shortly after 2 p.m. ET as it went through an X-ray machine at the Capitol Visitor Center.
The press release stated: "Horne will be interviewed by USCP investigators to determine his motive.
"At this time there is no on-going threat towards the Congress, the U.S. Capitol, or the public."
According to a statement from the U.S. Capitol Police after the incident: "During security screening at the CVC’s north doors, our officers spotted a machete in the man’s bag, stopped the X-ray machine, arrested the man, and secured the machete.
"Three knives were also found in the bag, along with the machete. Security screening was temporarily stopped at the north side of the Capitol Visitor Center while we investigated."
As officers investigated the incident, screening was stopped at the north side of the Visitor Center for about an hour.
U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger said: "Our officers know they cannot let their guard down for one second. It is this constant focus and attention to detail that helps keep this campus safe."
The 44-year-old man was arrested just hours before Trump arrived back at the Capitol to pay his respects to Carter, who died on December 29 at the age of 100.
Trump's appearance marked his first return to the Capitol since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.
The incoming president was also scheduled to have a meeting with Senate Republican leaders to plan out the GOP agenda for the next two years.
Trump is set to return to the White House for a second term on January 20.
Capitol Police also stated that officers arrested a 35-year-old man from Virginia near the Capitol on Wednesday.
According to authorities, the man lit a bag containing accelerants on fire on top of his car near the building.
Security was amped on this week around the Capitol complex in Washington, DC, as lawmakers met to certify the results of the historic 2024 presidential election, in which President-elect Trump won by a landslide against Vice President Kamala Harris.