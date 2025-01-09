Husband of Beverly Hills Housewife Accused of Refusing to Honor $63,000 Deal With Cancer-Stricken Woman

The husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Denise Richards could be in major hot water over a fraud accusation. Aaron Phypers, also known as Aaron Cameron, has been hit with a bombshell lawsuit accusing him of breaching an oral contract and granting false promises to a woman seeking treatment for sarcoma cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The reality hubby allegedly failed to honor a $63,000 deal following unsuccessful stem cell treatments he had previously claimed had a 98 percent success rate at his Malibu wellness center. New court documents obtained by In Touch revealed Rupert Perry, acting as trustee for the estate of Elina Katsioula-Beall, filed the suit against the 52-year-old on November 13.

In the filing, Rupert said he manages Elina's estate and highlighted her career as an award-winning art director for stage and television, also noting she ran a successful kitchen design business. Rupert stated he met Elina in 2012, and they married in 2014 – just five years before Elina was diagnosed with sarcoma cancer. The lawsuit claimed after several conventional treatments failed, Elina sought alternative options, including stem cell therapies.

Rupert alleged they met with the reality TV hubby, who "owned and operated a wellness center in Malibu," in June 2023. The lawsuit further claimed Phypers informed Elina and Rupert about a stem cell treatment for her cancer, which he suggested could either cure or significantly improve her condition.

The suit read: "(Phypers) claimed that the treatment had a 98 percent success rate and he was so confident in it that, if it did not work, he would refund to (Elina) and (Rupert) fifty percent (of the money they (paid) to him for the treatment." It continued: "Having nothing to lose, and believing (Phypers) to be an honest individual who would reimburse them 50 (percent) of their money if the treatment did not work, (Elina) and Mr. (Rupert) paid (Phypers) $126,000."

Rupert stated Elina underwent multiple stem cell treatments organized by Phypers from July to September 2023. However, the lawsuit said the treatments were ineffective, and by December 2023, an MRI revealed her tumors had increased in size by 25 percent over the previous three months.

On December 18, 2023, Rupert claimed Elina reached out to Phypers to share the news, requesting he refund her 50 percent of the money she paid – $63,000. Rupert said he ignored Elina's request and instead proposed she undergo another round of treatment.

Elina wrote to Phypers again in February 2024, asking for him to honor their agreement and refund her the $63,000. Phypers allegedly never responded. A month later, Rupert claimed Phypers sent a text to a third party, acknowledging the debt to Elina and Rupert and assuring them he would pay it.

On March 29, as Elina was dying from cancer, she sent an invoice and request for payment, but it was ignored once more. Elina passed away on May 21.

Article continues below advertisement

Rupert later spoke to Phypers on June 28, when he admitted the debt but offered excuses for not paying. The lawsuit accused Phypers of intentional misconduct, causing harm, and seeks punitive damages to punish him and deter future actions.

Phypers has not yet responded to the lawsuit. A source close to Phypers denied the lawsuit's claims, stating Phypers believes the company that provided the service – not him – is responsible for the refund.

The insider explained he has been trying to contact the CEO for months to assist Rupert in getting part of the money refunded out of sympathy. The source further emphasized Phypers was merely the middleman and that it was the CEO who initially promised the refund.