Ex-‘RHOBH’ Star Denise Richards’ Husband Sued Over Alleged $190k Debt, Begs For More Time To Pay

denise richards husband aarpn court case landlord pp
Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 14 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Ex-Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards’ husband Aaron Phypers’ business took a dive during the pandemic and now he’s facing a creditor over debt in court, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Phypers and his business Quantum Epigenetics Consulting are being sued by a company called Creditors Adjustment Bureau.

denise richards husband aaron pp
Source: MEGA

Phypers run a frequency medicine healing center in Los Angeles.

The suit claimed that Phypers obtained a $190k loan in November 2019 and agreed to pay $11k in interest. However, Richards’ husband allegedly failed to make any payments.

denise richards husband landlord trashed rental home lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Creditors Adjustment Bureau said Phypers owes the entire balance owed plus attorney fees.

In response, Phypers demanded the entire lawsuit be thrown out. He denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

As part of his argument, he accused Creditors Adjustment Bureau of being “unreasonably delayed in bringing this action against [Phypers] and that such delay substantially prejudiced [Phypers].”

Further, he said that his inability to perform was and has been “the result of his temporary business closure and business slow-down as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Those events could be neither anticipated nor controlled, and the effects were beyond the control of the parties and imposed an extreme hardship, expense, or difficulty rendering performance impossible.”

Denise Richards
denise richards husband landlord trashed rental home lawsuit
Source: MEGA
Phypers said that the repayment obligation should be paused until “business resumes to the pre-pandemic status, which would enable [Phypers] to satisfy any lawful obligation.

Richards’ husband said the lender, “understood that the source of repayment would be earnings from the operation of the Quantum Epigenetics Consulting, LLC business.”

denise richards husband landlord trashed rental home lawsuit
Source: MEGA
The case has been ongoing for months. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, back in January, the judge presiding over the case set a trial date for January 8, 2024.

On Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Phypers and Richards claimed they were being “followed” by people due to his career.

“We already have people following us, be careful,” Richards told the cast while talking about his career.

Richards and Phypers have been married since September 2019. The businessman was previously married to actress Nicolette Sheridan, who recently claimed RHOBH producers are trying to lock her down for the new season.

Last year, Richards and Phypers were involved in a nasty legal battle with their former landlords.

