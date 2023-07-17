Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards’ husband Aaron Phypers has been accused of refusing to pay up on a 6-figure business debt — and now he’s being dragged back to court by his lender, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Creditors Adjustment Bureau, a debt collection company, has asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to award it $252,151 from Phypers and his LA-based frequency medicine healing center, Quantum Epigenetics Consulting.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

As we first reported, last year, Creditors Adjustment sued Phypers claiming he failed to make payments on a $190k loan. The company said Richards’ husband took out the loan in November 2019 and agrees to pay $11k in interest. Creditors Adjustment said Phypers defaulted on the loan. As a result, the company demanded the entire unpaid balance.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

Phypers denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He demanded the suit be thrown out of court. He argued Creditors Adjustment Bureau had been “unreasonably delayed in bringing this action against [Phypers] and that such delay substantially prejudiced [Phypers].”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

Further, Phypers said he was unable to make payments due to the pandemic — which slowed down his business substantially. His response read, “Those events could be neither anticipated nor controlled, and the effects were beyond the control of the parties and imposed an extreme hardship, expense, or difficulty rendering performance impossible.”

Article continues below advertisement

He asked the court for additional time to repay the debt. Phypers asked that he not be forced to pay on the debt until “business resumes to the pre-pandemic status, which would enable [Phypers] to satisfy any lawful obligation.” Richards’ husband said the lender, “understood that the source of repayment would be earnings from the operation of the Quantum Epigenetics Consulting, LLC business.”

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

A trial date has been scheduled for January 8, 2024. However, in newly filed court documents, Creditors Adjustment Bureau said there is no need for a trial due to the evidence being crystal clear.

The company argued the loan terms were not ambiguous and Phypers should not be allotted any additional time for repayment. Creditors Adjustment Bureau has demanded the reality star be ordered to pay the unpaid balance of $186k plus interest of $66k in interest for a grand total of $252k in damages.

Article continues below advertisement

Phypers has yet to respond to the request. During their time on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Richards and Phypers claimed they were being “followed” by people due to his business.

“We already have people following us, be careful,” Richards told the cast when talking about Phypers business. Richards and Phypers have been married since September 2019