Denise Richards Returns To 'RHOBH' Three Years After Leaving Over Money Dispute

Samantha Bust took to Twitter to share a couple images of a card with the name "Denise" written on it on the set of BRAVO's hit show's upcoming season.

Denise Richards is set to make her miraculous comeback on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The Wild Things star originally opened up to the idea of returning to RHOBH back in September 2022. She even softened on the idea of working with the show's co-star Lisa Rinna.

When asked if she'd return to the BRAVO franchise, the 52-year-old actress said, "Definitely! I would even be fine working with Lisa and filming with her."

However, with the news of Rinna leaving the show following the conclusion of the 12th season left the door wide open for Richards to come back with a splash.