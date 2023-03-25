Denise Richards Returns To 'RHOBH' Three Years After Leaving Over Money Dispute
Denise Richards is set to make her miraculous comeback on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Samantha Bust took to Twitter to share a couple images of a card with the name "Denise" written on it on the set of BRAVO's hit show's upcoming season.
The Wild Things star originally opened up to the idea of returning to RHOBH back in September 2022. She even softened on the idea of working with the show's co-star Lisa Rinna.
When asked if she'd return to the BRAVO franchise, the 52-year-old actress said, "Definitely! I would even be fine working with Lisa and filming with her."
However, with the news of Rinna leaving the show following the conclusion of the 12th season left the door wide open for Richards to come back with a splash.
The Starship Troopers actress denied the accusations of an ultimatum between her and Rinna when she left. "I never said I wouldn't go back because of her."
A source told Page Six that the reason for Richards' departure from the show was due to the actress asking for an “excessive” amount of money for her appearance on RHOBH's third season. The network failed to meet her demands and she ended up walking.
"People think that she didn't want to come back and that it’s because she got 'mean-girled' [by other cast members]," the source explained. "The truth is she did want to come back. But [Bravo] didn’t want to pay her what she asked for. It was way out of her pay grade."
Fans of the show also pointed towards Richards husband, Aaron Phypers, being in serious debt as a telltale sign of the Hollywood star could have been looking to cash in on that sweet BRAVO money.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Phypers was sued over a $190k loan in November 2019. He agreed to pay $11k in interest but allegedly failed to make any payments towards paying it off.
Fans of the show are elated at the prospect of seeing Richards back in the cast.
One of the top comments on Bush's post read, "I'm shaking, I'm physically shing!"
Another wrote, "RAGAMUFFIN RETURNS!"
Some attempted to calm everyone down replying, "Just because she has a name tag doesn't mean she's a housewife."
