Denise Richards’ Husband Aaron ‘Resolves’ $250k Lawsuit Over Unpaid Loan Weeks Before Trial

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards’ husband Aaron Phypers has reached a deal with the company suing him over an unpaid loan and will now avoid a messy public trial. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Aaron and the debt collection company Creditors Adjustment Bureau informed the court their issues have been “resolved in a mutually satisfactory manner.”

Denis and Aaron have been married since 2019.

Per an agreement, the parties said the lawsuit filed against Aaron would be dismissed without prejudice, meaning it could be refiled later if Aaron defaults on their settlement. As a result, the January trial date will be vacated by the court.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, Creditors Adjustment Bureau sued Aaron and his LA-based frequency medicine healing center, Quantum Epigenetics Consulting over a 6-figure business debt. In the lawsuit, the company said Aaron took out a $190k loan in November 2019. Aaron reportedly agreed to pay $11k in in interest on the loan.

Creditors Adjustment said Aaron defaulted on the loan which led to them filing the lawsuit. Denise’s husband denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He claimed he was unable to make payments due to his business slowly down substantially during the pandemic.

Source: MEGA Denise returns this season on 'RHOBH' as a friend of the cast.

“Those events could be neither anticipated nor controlled, and the effects were beyond the control of the parties and imposed an extreme hardship, expense, or difficulty rendering performance impossible,” his response read. Aaron asked the court for additional time to come up with the funds to pay off the debt.

Source: MEGA The couple previously faced a lawsuit filed by a former landlord.

He pleaded that the lawsuit be put on hold until his “business resumes to the pre-pandemic status, which would enable” him to “satisfy any lawful obligation.” Aaron argued the debt collector was aware, “that the source of repayment would be earnings from the operation of the Quantum Epigenetics Consulting, LLC business.”

Earlier this year, Creditors Adjustment Bureau demanded it be awarded $252k without a trial. The company argued the loan terms were clear and Aaron had defaulted. They asked he not be given additional time to pay off the debt.

Source: MEGA Aaron runs a LA-based frequency medicine healing center.

Creditors Adjustment Bureau demanded Aaron be ordered to pay the entire unpaid loan balance of $186k plus interest of $66k. While on the Bravo show, Denise and Aaron claimed they were being “followed” due to Aaron’s line of work.

“We already have people following us, be careful,” Denise told her cast members. The actress and entrepreneur have been married since September 2019.

As we previously reported, Denise and Aaron were sued in a separate lawsuit by their former landlord. The case was settled in 2021.