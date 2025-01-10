Your tip
Homeless Man 'Armed With BLOWTORCH' Tackled and Zip-Tied by Furious Citizens in Burning LA — As Cops Believe Latest Wildfire Was ARSON

Jan. 10 2025, Published 12:39 p.m. ET

A homeless man "armed with a blowtorch' has been tackled by furious citizens in burning Los Angeles.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that cops have confirmed the latest wildfire in California was arson, as the biggest names in Hollywood brand the man "scum."

According to reports, a homeless man allegedly tried to start fires with a blowtorch.

According to reports, a homeless man allegedly tried to start fires with a blowtorch and was tackled to the ground by Los Angeles citizens.

On Thursday, the homeless man was allegedly spotted on a bicycle in Woodland Hills carrying a large "propane tank or a flamethrower."

After he allegedly started a fire behind a car, locals stepped in and took action.

One local told FOX 11 the suspect said: "I can't stop. I can't stop. I'm not putting this down. I'm doing this."

Another Los Angeles citizen, Local Renata Grinshpun, said the community stepped in and took action as "a group" and added: "A few gentlemen surrounded him and got him on his knees.

"They got some zip ties and a rope, and we were able to do a citizens' arrest."

According to the LAPD, the Kenneth Fire, which began late Thursday afternoon and sparked mass evacuations in Calabasas, is being investigated as an arson crime.

The fire is rapidly spreading through West Hills as nearly 1,000 first responders try to contain the flames and protect the community.

Authorities currently have a suspect in custody, whom they believe allegedly started a fire intentionally amid the chaos of the wildfires.

LAPD senior lead officer Charles Dinsel told NewsNation: "About 20 to 30 minutes later a suspect was detained over in Woodland Hills area by citizens. It is being investigated as a crime."

When the officer was asked if he believed the latest fire was started intentionally, he claimed: "At this time, that's what we believe. Yes."

Kardashian slammed the suspect on social media.

As many celebrities continue to watch their million-dollar mansions burn to the ground, Khloe Kardashian took to social media to slam the suspect who is allegedly responsible.

Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories to share a clip from New Nation about the suspect.

The star wrote: "You sick mother f--kers!' What the f--k is wrong with people?!?! Arson!!!! May you be fully prosecuted!!! What scum!!!'

Actor Henry Winkler took to social media and wrote: "THERE IS an ARSONIST here in LA. May you be beaten you unrecognizable!!! The pain you have caused!!!"

Many celebrities, such as Paris Hilton, Spencer Pratt, Tina Knowles, Adam Brody, Anna Farris, and Milo Ventimiglia, all lost their homes in the deadly fires.

As of Friday morning, 10 people have reportedly been killed in the fires.

