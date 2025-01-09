Dramatic Photos Show Hunter Biden’s Malibu Home Burned to the Ground — as Right-Wing Trolls Claim Blaze is 'Destruction of Evidence'
Add Hunter Biden's name to the list of those who have seen their Los Angeles area homes reduced to rubble in the raging fires.
But RadarOnline.com can reveal there's not much love lost for the president's troubled son.
Hunter, 54, shares the three-bedroom, three-bath house with wife Melissa Cohen. Photos of the picturesque Malibu home reveal it as a total loss.
The first son's home was worth a cool $4million, but he was currently renting it for a little under $16,000 a month. The luxury rental was used by Hunter to work on his personal paintings – many of which are now destroyed.
But don't expect much sympathy from Hunter's enemies, who are still fuming over his presidential papa giving him a get-out-of-jail pardon for a variety of offenses.
Hunter was facing up to 25 years in prison for lying on a federal gun-ownership background check form and another 17 years for tax-related offenses.
The former crack addict has been dragged by users on X, who have decided to save their tears for someone they say is more deserving.
One person tweeted: "I aint gonna cap, F--- Hunter Biden. I could care less. What about the public workers/teachers/doctors who can't just call dad to buy them a new home? They matter way more than a crackhead who's dad saves him from his own mistakes."
Another person poured on: "He's got his criminal father to fall back on and I'm sure he'll have a new house built in no time... while many Americans that don't have money like that will be homeless."
While a third smirked: "At last some good news on the California fires."
Others focused on the ongoing conspiracy theories surrounding Hunter and his alledged hidden secret files.
One slammed: "Talk about an effective, thorough way to eliminate evidence. This puts Hillary (Clinton) to shame. But we still all want to know: Where is and what’s on Hunter’s laptop?"
Another echoed: "Oh no! How many classified documents did we lose?"
Just a day earlier, Hunter and his family were optimistic the house would survive. While touring the damage himself, President Biden told reporters: "It’s astounding what’s happening.
"My son lives out here and his wife. They got a notification yesterday their home was probably burned to the ground. Today, it appears that maybe [it’s] still standing, but I’m not sure."
On Thursday, their fears were confirmed.
The 82-year-old president just happened to be in Southern California for the birth of his great-grandchild when the multiple fires broke out.
Sharing what he knew with reporters, Biden said he had instructed the Department of Defense to "rapidly provide" additional firefighting personnel and other resources were on the way.
After the president said his administration would do "anything and everything" to put out the blaze, as well as assist in recovery and rebuilding efforts, the conversation took a left turn as he randomly announced he's now a great-grandfather.
Biden told the room: "The good news is, I'm a great-grandfather, as of today.... So, I can remember this day for a lot of wrong reasons."
Social media soon erupted with criticism as users slammed Biden for bringing up the birth of his great-grandchild at the briefing.