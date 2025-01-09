Dramatic Photos Show Hunter Biden’s Malibu Home Burned to the Ground — as Right-Wing Trolls Claim Blaze is 'Destruction of Evidence'

The former crack addict has been dragged by users on X, who have decided to save their tears for someone they say is more deserving.

One person tweeted: "I aint gonna cap, F--- Hunter Biden. I could care less. What about the public workers/teachers/doctors who can't just call dad to buy them a new home? They matter way more than a crackhead who's dad saves him from his own mistakes."

Another person poured on: "He's got his criminal father to fall back on and I'm sure he'll have a new house built in no time... while many Americans that don't have money like that will be homeless."

While a third smirked: "At last some good news on the California fires."

Others focused on the ongoing conspiracy theories surrounding Hunter and his alledged hidden secret files.

One slammed: "Talk about an effective, thorough way to eliminate evidence. This puts Hillary (Clinton) to shame. But we still all want to know: Where is and what’s on Hunter’s laptop?"

Another echoed: "Oh no! How many classified documents did we lose?"