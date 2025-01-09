Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Hunter Biden

Dramatic Photos Show Hunter Biden’s Malibu Home Burned to the Ground — as Right-Wing Trolls Claim Blaze is 'Destruction of Evidence'

Split photo of Hunter Biden, destroyed home
Source: MEGA

Biden lost his rental home in the California fires.

Jan. 9 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Add Hunter Biden's name to the list of those who have seen their Los Angeles area homes reduced to rubble in the raging fires.

But RadarOnline.com can reveal there's not much love lost for the president's troubled son.

Article continues below advertisement
jill biden led family campaign pressure joe biden into pardoning hunter biden
Source: MEGA

Hunter has continuously been the target of criticism since his father pardoned his crimes.

Article continues below advertisement

Hunter, 54, shares the three-bedroom, three-bath house with wife Melissa Cohen. Photos of the picturesque Malibu home reveal it as a total loss.

The first son's home was worth a cool $4million, but he was currently renting it for a little under $16,000 a month. The luxury rental was used by Hunter to work on his personal paintings – many of which are now destroyed.

But don't expect much sympathy from Hunter's enemies, who are still fuming over his presidential papa giving him a get-out-of-jail pardon for a variety of offenses.

Hunter was facing up to 25 years in prison for lying on a federal gun-ownership background check form and another 17 years for tax-related offenses.

Article continues below advertisement
hunter biden rousingrevel
Source: @ROUSINGREVEL/X

The $4million home was reduced to ash.

Article continues below advertisement

The former crack addict has been dragged by users on X, who have decided to save their tears for someone they say is more deserving.

One person tweeted: "I aint gonna cap, F--- Hunter Biden. I could care less. What about the public workers/teachers/doctors who can't just call dad to buy them a new home? They matter way more than a crackhead who's dad saves him from his own mistakes."

Another person poured on: "He's got his criminal father to fall back on and I'm sure he'll have a new house built in no time... while many Americans that don't have money like that will be homeless."

While a third smirked: "At last some good news on the California fires."

Others focused on the ongoing conspiracy theories surrounding Hunter and his alledged hidden secret files.

One slammed: "Talk about an effective, thorough way to eliminate evidence. This puts Hillary (Clinton) to shame. But we still all want to know: Where is and what’s on Hunter’s laptop?"

Another echoed: "Oh no! How many classified documents did we lose?"

Article continues below advertisement
hunter biden newsdaily
Source: @NEWS_DAILY47/X

Hunter's prized paintings were also lost.

Article continues below advertisement

Just a day earlier, Hunter and his family were optimistic the house would survive. While touring the damage himself, President Biden told reporters: "It’s astounding what’s happening.

"My son lives out here and his wife. They got a notification yesterday their home was probably burned to the ground. Today, it appears that maybe [it’s] still standing, but I’m not sure."

On Thursday, their fears were confirmed.

READ MORE ON NEWS
porn star emily willis coma

EXCLUSIVE: Former Porn Star Emily Willis’ 'Brutal' Days in Malibu Rehab Facility Laid Bare in Harrowing Lawsuit — After Family Claim She Weighed 80Lbs Before Treatment

Composite photo of Justin Baldoni, Ryan Reynolds

Justin Baldoni's Lawyer Claims Blake Lively's Husband Ryan Reynolds Based 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Role on His Client

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden announces birth of great grandchild at la wildfire briefing
Source: MEGA

President Biden toured the damage – and announced the birth of his great-grandson.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The 82-year-old president just happened to be in Southern California for the birth of his great-grandchild when the multiple fires broke out.

Sharing what he knew with reporters, Biden said he had instructed the Department of Defense to "rapidly provide" additional firefighting personnel and other resources were on the way.

After the president said his administration would do "anything and everything" to put out the blaze, as well as assist in recovery and rebuilding efforts, the conversation took a left turn as he randomly announced he's now a great-grandfather.

Biden told the room: "The good news is, I'm a great-grandfather, as of today.... So, I can remember this day for a lot of wrong reasons."

Social media soon erupted with criticism as users slammed Biden for bringing up the birth of his great-grandchild at the briefing.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.