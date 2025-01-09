Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Porn Star

EXCLUSIVE: Former Porn Star Emily Willis’ 'Brutal' Days in Malibu Rehab Facility Laid Bare in Harrowing Lawsuit — After Family Claim She Weighed 80Lbs Before Treatment

porn star emily willis coma

Jan. 9 2025, Published 6:26 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Details about former porn star Emily Willis’ 'brutal' days in a Malibu rehab facility have been released in a lawsuit.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 25-year-old star weighed just 80 pounds before she was checked into the facility, according to her family.

Article continues below advertisement
porn star emily willis coma
Source: MEGA

Back in February, the adult entertainer was rushed to a medical facility.

Article continues below advertisement

Back in February, the adult entertainer was rushed to a medical facility after being found unresponsive at a Malibu rehab center.

A nurse practitioner found Willis unconscious, and it is not clear how long she was in that state before they discovered her and called 911.

The nurse started CPR, and after paramedics arrived, they performed CPR for between 30 and 40 minutes before obtaining a heartbeat.

However, Willis was left comatose due to the lack of oxygen to her brain for such an extended period of time.

Article continues below advertisement

The 25-year-old star is currently in a semi-conscious state after sustaining brain damage following a cardiac arrest.

According to the lawsuit, staff allegedly witnessed Willis' health deteriorating over several days but did not call 911 or send her to a hospital for medical care.

Article continues below advertisement
porn star emily willis coma

According to the lawsuit, Willis checked into rehab for ketamine addiction in January 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Attorney James A. Morris Jr., who is representing Willis and her mother and guardian, stated: "Had the staff followed standard medical protocols, Emily would have had the opportunity to regain control of her life.

"No patient should ever be subjected to such a horrendous breakdown in clinical care. Her health was ignored until it was too late, and now her life is forever changed."

Article continues below advertisement

According to the lawsuit, Willis checked into rehab for ketamine addiction in January 2024.

When she checked into the facility, she was not on ketamine or other drugs.

She was allegedly using five to six grams per day for a year, which led to her experiencing bladder inflammation, urinary incontinence, and night terrors.

The star was also taking prescribed anti-depression and anti-anxiety medications.

Her stepfather recently told TMZ that she weighed 80 pounds when she entered treatment, but the lawsuit claimed "she weighed 100 pounds."

Article continues below advertisement
porn star emily willis coma
Source: MEGA

She allegedly was experiencing difficulty with walking and was barely eating.

Article continues below advertisement

While her drug tests continued to come back clean, her health allegedly deteriorated within days.

According to the bombshell lawsuit, she became "disheveled, frail, and disoriented" with a "nervous" mood and "poor" insight and behavior.

She allegedly was experiencing difficulty with walking and was barely eating, not showering, or getting dressed.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Composite photo of Justin Baldoni, Ryan Reynolds

Justin Baldoni's Lawyer Claims Blake Lively's Husband Ryan Reynolds Based 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Role on His Client

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Break Silence on California Wildfires — But Critics Rage 'Open Your Mansion Up to Those In Need!'

Article continues below advertisement

Morris stated in the lawsuit: "Eventually she grew so dehydrated that a nurse could not measure her blood pressure.

"By this time her acute medical distress had been recorded, and yet they left the decision to go to an urgent care up to a patient who was suffering incredible pain and could not care for her own well-being.

"There is no excuse for their failure to obtain medical and psychological care."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
porn star emily willis coma

She has since regained consciousness and can track things with her eyes.

Willis is unable to move or speak but has since regained consciousness and can track things with her eyes.

She is currently in a care home in Utah.

Morris added: "We hope this lawsuit will spur real change in how treatment centers handle critical cases.

"Too many patients who should be receiving life-saving interventions are being lost to negligence."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.