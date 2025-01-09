EXCLUSIVE: Former Porn Star Emily Willis’ 'Brutal' Days in Malibu Rehab Facility Laid Bare in Harrowing Lawsuit — After Family Claim She Weighed 80Lbs Before Treatment

Details about former porn star Emily Willis’ 'brutal' days in a Malibu rehab facility have been released in a lawsuit. RadarOnline.com can reveal the 25-year-old star weighed just 80 pounds before she was checked into the facility, according to her family.

Source: MEGA Back in February, the adult entertainer was rushed to a medical facility.

Back in February, the adult entertainer was rushed to a medical facility after being found unresponsive at a Malibu rehab center. A nurse practitioner found Willis unconscious, and it is not clear how long she was in that state before they discovered her and called 911. The nurse started CPR, and after paramedics arrived, they performed CPR for between 30 and 40 minutes before obtaining a heartbeat. However, Willis was left comatose due to the lack of oxygen to her brain for such an extended period of time.

The 25-year-old star is currently in a semi-conscious state after sustaining brain damage following a cardiac arrest. According to the lawsuit, staff allegedly witnessed Willis' health deteriorating over several days but did not call 911 or send her to a hospital for medical care.

Attorney James A. Morris Jr., who is representing Willis and her mother and guardian, stated: "Had the staff followed standard medical protocols, Emily would have had the opportunity to regain control of her life. "No patient should ever be subjected to such a horrendous breakdown in clinical care. Her health was ignored until it was too late, and now her life is forever changed."

According to the lawsuit, Willis checked into rehab for ketamine addiction in January 2024. When she checked into the facility, she was not on ketamine or other drugs. She was allegedly using five to six grams per day for a year, which led to her experiencing bladder inflammation, urinary incontinence, and night terrors. The star was also taking prescribed anti-depression and anti-anxiety medications. Her stepfather recently told TMZ that she weighed 80 pounds when she entered treatment, but the lawsuit claimed "she weighed 100 pounds."

Source: MEGA She allegedly was experiencing difficulty with walking and was barely eating.

While her drug tests continued to come back clean, her health allegedly deteriorated within days. According to the bombshell lawsuit, she became "disheveled, frail, and disoriented" with a "nervous" mood and "poor" insight and behavior. She allegedly was experiencing difficulty with walking and was barely eating, not showering, or getting dressed.

Morris stated in the lawsuit: "Eventually she grew so dehydrated that a nurse could not measure her blood pressure. "By this time her acute medical distress had been recorded, and yet they left the decision to go to an urgent care up to a patient who was suffering incredible pain and could not care for her own well-being. "There is no excuse for their failure to obtain medical and psychological care."

She has since regained consciousness and can track things with her eyes.