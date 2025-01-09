Justin Baldoni's Lawyer Claims Blake Lively's Husband Ryan Reynolds Based 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Role on His Client

Nicepool tells Reynold's character and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine: "In here, everybody calls me Nicepool. Oh my goodness, wait 'till you see Ladypool. She is gorgeous."

He then adds, "She just had a baby too, and you can't even tell," a line some viewers saw as a jab referencing some of the accusations against Baldoni, 40.

Court documents revealed Lively felt fat-shamed after Baldoni, who has back issues, asked a trainer on how he could "safely perform" a scene in which he lifted the actress, who recently had her fourth child with Reynolds.