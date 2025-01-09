Plotting Prince William 'Already Making Major Power Plays in Royal Family' While He Waits to Be Crowned Amid 'Dying' Dad King Charles' 'Losing' Cancer Battle
Prince William has "already been making major power plays in the royal family" as his father, King Charles, battles cancer.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 42-year-old prince is laying out a series of non-negotiable rules that signal a significant shift in the dynamics of the royal family.
As the royal landscape shifts beneath the weight of impending change, Prince William is reportedly seizing a moment of unprecedented influence as King Charles faces increasing health issues.
A palace insider said: "William has never been more influential."
As King Charles, now 76, continues to battle cancer, as well as aging, the monarch is said to be giving greater responsibility to his eldest son.
The source said: "His time to rule will be sooner rather than later."
The public has watched with bated breath as speculation mounts about how Charles’s declining health might impact the royal hierarchy.
Amid the concern for the King, William is allegedly making assertive moves with implications for the family.
The insider explained: "He is seizing the opportunity to make decisions that he feels will benefit the Crown in the long run.
"It's no secret that anyone who pushes back against him will be swiftly shown the door."
The source hinted that William could become "the toughest ruler the family has ever seen" and added: "He's not willing to take any nonsense."
As William assumes this newfound authority, the firm finds itself under intense scrutiny from the ongoing cost-of-living crisis – so he is ready to make some changes.
The source explained: "He wants expenses to be monitored closely, and any fat trimmed straight away.
"He doesn’t want there to be any sense that special perks are being handed out to the Royals."
According to the insider, William is striving to enhance the family’s public image through financial austerity.
The source added: "He wants expenses to be monitored closely, and any fat trimmed straight away."
Another major scandal the royal family faced and received a lot of scrutiny about involved Prince Andrew and his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
Prince Andrew's absence from official functions has been glaringly obvious – even leading to his exclusion from Royal Christmas this year, despite the desperate pleas for him to be included by his daughters, Eugenie and Beatrice.
Another major change William is set to make – pushing for a greener royal life.
The source said: "Private flights and that sort of thing are being frowned on. The days of wasteful spending and overconsumption are ending now that William is at the helm."
While Prince Williams continues to make changes and shift operations within the royal family, the world watches as a new chapter in royal history unfolds.
As his influence grows, the royal dynamic is poised for transformation.