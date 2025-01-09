Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince William

Plotting Prince William 'Already Making Major Power Plays in Royal Family' While He Waits to Be Crowned Amid 'Dying' Dad King Charles' 'Losing' Cancer Battle

Photo of King Charles and Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William has been stepping up amid his dad's health battle.

Jan. 9 2025, Published 5:56 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Prince William has "already been making major power plays in the royal family" as his father, King Charles, battles cancer.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 42-year-old prince is laying out a series of non-negotiable rules that signal a significant shift in the dynamics of the royal family.

Article continues below advertisement
king charles prince william secret power battle exposed
Source: MEGA

Prince William is reportedly seizing a moment of unprecedented influence.

Article continues below advertisement

As the royal landscape shifts beneath the weight of impending change, Prince William is reportedly seizing a moment of unprecedented influence as King Charles faces increasing health issues.

A palace insider said: "William has never been more influential."

As King Charles, now 76, continues to battle cancer, as well as aging, the monarch is said to be giving greater responsibility to his eldest son.

The source said: "His time to rule will be sooner rather than later."

Article continues below advertisement

The public has watched with bated breath as speculation mounts about how Charles’s declining health might impact the royal hierarchy.

Amid the concern for the King, William is allegedly making assertive moves with implications for the family.

Article continues below advertisement
king charles cut prince harry out of million inheritance
Source: MEGA

Prince William is making decisions he 'feels will benefit the Crown.'

Article continues below advertisement

The insider explained: "He is seizing the opportunity to make decisions that he feels will benefit the Crown in the long run.

"It's no secret that anyone who pushes back against him will be swiftly shown the door."

Article continues below advertisement

The source hinted that William could become "the toughest ruler the family has ever seen" and added: "He's not willing to take any nonsense."

As William assumes this newfound authority, the firm finds itself under intense scrutiny from the ongoing cost-of-living crisis – so he is ready to make some changes.

The source explained: "He wants expenses to be monitored closely, and any fat trimmed straight away.

"He doesn’t want there to be any sense that special perks are being handed out to the Royals."

Article continues below advertisement
prince william being careful celebrate kate middleton birthday cancer free
Source: MEGA

William is striving to enhance the family’s public image through financial austerity.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the insider, William is striving to enhance the family’s public image through financial austerity.

The source added: "He wants expenses to be monitored closely, and any fat trimmed straight away."

Article continues below advertisement

Another major scandal the royal family faced and received a lot of scrutiny about involved Prince Andrew and his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew's absence from official functions has been glaringly obvious – even leading to his exclusion from Royal Christmas this year, despite the desperate pleas for him to be included by his daughters, Eugenie and Beatrice.

READ MORE ON ROYALS
king charles has hired mushroom tester

EXCLUSIVE: 'Mad' King Charles 'Has Hired Mushroom Tester' As He’s 'Terrified Holistic Cancer Therapies Will Lead to Accidental Fatal Poisoning'

prince harry meghan markle secretly admitted plan of chasing separate careers

EXCLUSIVE: 'It's Over!' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Have Secretly Admitted' Barmy Plan of Chasing Separate Careers 'Just Isn't Working'

Article continues below advertisement
Composite photo of Prince William
Source: MEGA

Another major change William is set to make – pushing for a greener royal life.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Another major change William is set to make – pushing for a greener royal life.

The source said: "Private flights and that sort of thing are being frowned on. The days of wasteful spending and overconsumption are ending now that William is at the helm."

While Prince Williams continues to make changes and shift operations within the royal family, the world watches as a new chapter in royal history unfolds.

As his influence grows, the royal dynamic is poised for transformation.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.