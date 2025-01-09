Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > California Wildfires

No Joke: Adam Carolla Applied To Be a Fireman In L.A. Before Deadly Wildfires — and Was Told To Wait 7 Years to Test… Because He Is White

Split photo of Adam Carolla, fires
Source: MEGA

Carolla shared his LAFD setback while the city burns.

Jan. 9 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

As Los Angeles struggles with a shortage of firefighters, Adam Carolla has claimed he was unable to join the L.A. fire department because he is white.

His frustrations have been thrust back into the conversation, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as officials are being slammed for focusing on diversity initiatives instead of firefighting resources.

Article continues below advertisement
adam carolla
Source: MEGA

The podcaster said he was turned away from becoming a firefighter years ago.

Article continues below advertisement

One of the biggest complaints coming out of the out-of-control raging fires plaguing Southern California is that there simple aren't enough firefighters available to battle the blaze.

Carolla, who lives in the affected areas, has said that's a problem the LAFD created entirely on their own.

Article continues below advertisement
online users suggest arsonist to blame for la fires
Source: MEGA

Carolla said he was told to wait for unemployment because he is white.

Article continues below advertisement

The former radio host told his tale online, sharing: "I applied to be a firefighter in LA and had to wait 7 years to get called back for an exam because I wasn’t black, Hispanic, or a woman.

"Apparently this is what is considered important in California when it comes to fire safety!"

He included a video of himself testifying on Capitol Hill, where he detailed: "I graduated North Hollywood High with a 1.7 GPA and could not find a job. I walked to a fire station.

"I was 19 and living in the garage of my family home and my mom was on welfare and food stamps. I said, 'Can I get a job as a fireman?' and they said, 'No, because you’re not black, Hispanic or a woman and we’ll see you in about 7 years.'"

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Carolla confessed he did end up going back roughly 7 years later, and asked another applicant how long she had been waiting.

"I had a young woman of color standing behind me in line, and I said to her, 'Just out of curiosity, when did you sign up to become a fire man?'

"She said, 'Wednesday.' That is an example of my white privilege."

Article continues below advertisement
los angeles fire firefighters
Source: MEGA

California has a shortage of available firefighters.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Kim Jong Un

Never-Before-Seen Children From Kim Jong Un's Family Are Revealed at Pyongyang's New Year's Eve Bash Sparking Successor Rumors

los angeles fire firefighters

Woke L.A. Fire Department Blew Seven-Figure Sums on DEI Before Deadly Wildfires Ripped Apart Tens of Thousands of Lives

Article continues below advertisement

Carolla's memory comes as critics contend California's woke politics and policies have hindered efforts to battle the raging blazes destroying Los Angeles.

While the City of Los Angeles drastically slashed the fire department’s funding in 2024, they have had no problem allocating huge sums of money to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).

As residents watch their lives quite literally go up in smoke Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass cut fire department funding by $17.6million.

At the same time, more than $1.7million of the current cash has been set aside for "Equity and Inclusion Staffing."

According to the latest city budget, the money is allocated to "Continue funding and resolution authority for nine positions ... to mediate conflict, implement a strategic diversity and inclusion plan, mitigate complaints, grievances, and lawsuits, and facilitate a positive work environment."

Response from critics on the right has been intense, with many pointing fingers and blaming Bass, along with Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley of prioritizing DEI initiatives over the city’s fire management capabilities.

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly said the city is now getting burned: "In recent years, LA’s fire chief has made not filling the fire hydrants top priority, but diversity. Who gives a s--- if the fire chief is gay?

"I’m sorry, but who gives a flying fig about who she likes to sleep with? Can you fight the f------ fires, madam? That’s the relevant question."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.