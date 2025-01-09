No Joke: Adam Carolla Applied To Be a Fireman In L.A. Before Deadly Wildfires — and Was Told To Wait 7 Years to Test… Because He Is White

The former radio host told his tale online, sharing: "I applied to be a firefighter in LA and had to wait 7 years to get called back for an exam because I wasn’t black, Hispanic, or a woman.

"Apparently this is what is considered important in California when it comes to fire safety!"

He included a video of himself testifying on Capitol Hill, where he detailed: "I graduated North Hollywood High with a 1.7 GPA and could not find a job. I walked to a fire station.

"I was 19 and living in the garage of my family home and my mom was on welfare and food stamps. I said, 'Can I get a job as a fireman?' and they said, 'No, because you’re not black, Hispanic or a woman and we’ll see you in about 7 years.'"