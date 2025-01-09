No Joke: Adam Carolla Applied To Be a Fireman In L.A. Before Deadly Wildfires — and Was Told To Wait 7 Years to Test… Because He Is White
As Los Angeles struggles with a shortage of firefighters, Adam Carolla has claimed he was unable to join the L.A. fire department because he is white.
His frustrations have been thrust back into the conversation, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as officials are being slammed for focusing on diversity initiatives instead of firefighting resources.
One of the biggest complaints coming out of the out-of-control raging fires plaguing Southern California is that there simple aren't enough firefighters available to battle the blaze.
Carolla, who lives in the affected areas, has said that's a problem the LAFD created entirely on their own.
The former radio host told his tale online, sharing: "I applied to be a firefighter in LA and had to wait 7 years to get called back for an exam because I wasn’t black, Hispanic, or a woman.
"Apparently this is what is considered important in California when it comes to fire safety!"
He included a video of himself testifying on Capitol Hill, where he detailed: "I graduated North Hollywood High with a 1.7 GPA and could not find a job. I walked to a fire station.
"I was 19 and living in the garage of my family home and my mom was on welfare and food stamps. I said, 'Can I get a job as a fireman?' and they said, 'No, because you’re not black, Hispanic or a woman and we’ll see you in about 7 years.'"
Carolla confessed he did end up going back roughly 7 years later, and asked another applicant how long she had been waiting.
"I had a young woman of color standing behind me in line, and I said to her, 'Just out of curiosity, when did you sign up to become a fire man?'
"She said, 'Wednesday.' That is an example of my white privilege."
Carolla's memory comes as critics contend California's woke politics and policies have hindered efforts to battle the raging blazes destroying Los Angeles.
While the City of Los Angeles drastically slashed the fire department’s funding in 2024, they have had no problem allocating huge sums of money to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).
As residents watch their lives quite literally go up in smoke Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass cut fire department funding by $17.6million.
At the same time, more than $1.7million of the current cash has been set aside for "Equity and Inclusion Staffing."
According to the latest city budget, the money is allocated to "Continue funding and resolution authority for nine positions ... to mediate conflict, implement a strategic diversity and inclusion plan, mitigate complaints, grievances, and lawsuits, and facilitate a positive work environment."
Response from critics on the right has been intense, with many pointing fingers and blaming Bass, along with Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley of prioritizing DEI initiatives over the city’s fire management capabilities.
Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly said the city is now getting burned: "In recent years, LA’s fire chief has made not filling the fire hydrants top priority, but diversity. Who gives a s--- if the fire chief is gay?
"I’m sorry, but who gives a flying fig about who she likes to sleep with? Can you fight the f------ fires, madam? That’s the relevant question."