Hunter Biden Kept Drug Gear at Dad’s Private Residence in Virginia, His Baby Mama Lunden Roberts Says
Hunter Biden's ex and the mother of one of his four children claimed the First Son once had his drug paraphernalia “locked up” at President Joe Biden's Virginia home, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Lunden Roberts 33, wrote about visiting the property with the young Biden In her upcoming tell-all memoir, Out of the Shadows: My Life Inside the Wild World of Hunter Biden.
In the book, slated for release on August 20, the former basketball player and stripper detailed her accounts of Hunter's chaotic life from the time they met in 2017. The president's son "was in a dark place," battling severe drug and alcohol addiction, and Lunden recalled being "worried for Hunter's life."
In an interview with the New York Post, Lunden claimed that Hunter kept his drug gear in a secluded wing of the house his father rented in McLean, a suburb of Washington D.C.
Hunter was reportedly high on crack-cocaine when he took a trip to the home with then-girlfriend Lunden and his brother's widow, Hallie Biden — both of whom he was sleeping with.
Hunter's affair with Hallie began after his brother Beau Biden's death from brain cancer in 2015. During that time, the president's embattled son was also navigating a divorce from his first wife, Kathleen Buhle.
Lunden admitted that she viewed Hallie as not being "very street smart."
Hunter apparently told his ex soon after they met, “You need to meet Hallie. You’ll love her. And she’ll love you. Let’s all get together!”
“Am I really spending time with someone who’s in a seemingly open relationship with his sister-in-law?” Lunden recalled thinking in her book.
Lunden was with Hunter until 2018, but claimed the relationship came to an abrupt end when she told him she was pregnant. Earlier this year, she said their 5-year-old daughter, Navy Joan Roberts, had never been held by her father, or even met her grandfather, Joe.
She told The Post that Hunter initially supported the pregnancy, but he went on to deny that he ever had sex with Lunden, claiming they had only met once at a strip club. But a paternity suit in 2019 led to DNA confirmation that Hunter was indeed Navy's father.
On Friday, Lunden spoke with Megyn Kelly, who asked, "What made you stay and continue talking to this man when you met him in his boxers with drug paraphernalia everywhere?"
"I was intrigued… I speak throughout the book about this empathy that I have for people who are suffering and Hunter was battling a demon at that time with addiction," Roberts said on The Megyn Kelly Show. "But he wasn't just your average Joe."
"He has a way of making you feel like you matter… There was so much good, so much great potential that came with him," Roberts continued.
On Tuesday, Hunter was found guilty on three federal charges related to his purchase of a gun in October 2018. Prosecutors said he knowingly lied about his drug use when he filled out paperwork to buy the gun.