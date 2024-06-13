Hunter Biden Kept Drug Gear at Dad’s Private Residence in Virginia, His Baby Mama Lunden Roberts Says

Hunter Biden's ex and the mother of one of his four children claimed the First Son once had his drug paraphernalia “locked up” at President Joe Biden's Virginia home, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Lunden Roberts 33, wrote about visiting the property with the young Biden In her upcoming tell-all memoir, Out of the Shadows: My Life Inside the Wild World of Hunter Biden.

In the book, slated for release on August 20, the former basketball player and stripper detailed her accounts of Hunter's chaotic life from the time they met in 2017. The president's son "was in a dark place," battling severe drug and alcohol addiction, and Lunden recalled being "worried for Hunter's life."