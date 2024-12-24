Your tip
Hunter Biden

How Hunter Biden's Shocking Last-Minute Pardon From Dad Buries His Family Secrets – Including Shady Ukraine Oil Business Links




Hunter Biden’s pardon conceals family secrets, including ties to shady Ukraine oil business dealings.

Dec. 24 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

President Joe Biden's shameless eleventh-hour pardon of his drug-addled son Hunter is a devious cover-up that has buried the possibility of him facing justice for participating in the family's alleged illicit influence-peddling operation, said sources.

Although the pardon specifically impacts two federal criminal cases that Hunter was awaiting sentencing on, RadarOnline.com can reveal that it is also carefully constructed to include the 54-year-old's involvement in a global pay-to-play scheme that netted the Biden family millions.




President Biden's last-minute pardon shields son Hunter from justice, hiding ties to a global pay-to-play scheme.

A Washington insider said: "There's no secret as to why the pardon sweepingly reversed everything Hunter did from the beginning of 2014 to the present day. That's when [Ukrainian gas firm] Burisma hired Hunter as its lawyer for $1 million a year despite him having no experience in the energy industry.

"That company was very obviously buying access to Joe, who happened to be serving as the Obama administration's vice president and Ukrainian point man at the time. It was scandalous."




The pardon erases Hunter's Burisma ties, obscuring the Biden family's scandalous Ukraine deal.

Both the 82-year-old president and his son have repeatedly denied that Joe was ever involved in Hunter's business dealings.

But according to an investigation conducted by the Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee, Hunter peddled his influence with his dad in nations including Romania, China, Kazakhstan, and Russia, as millions of dollars were paid to him directly or wired into Biden family-controlled accounts.




Despite denials, investigation reveals Hunter’s global influence – peddling with Joe’s alleged help.

In one notorious case cited by the House committee, a crooked Romanian businessman deposited more than $3 million into a Biden-linked account within five weeks of then-veep Joe welcoming the country's president to the White House.

In another case, Russia's richest woman, Yelena Baturina, shared a meal with Vice President Biden at a restaurant in Washington, D.C., just eight months after wiring $3.5 million into an account controlled by Hunter's firm, Rosemont Seneca.

One source said: "You know what this pardon truly means? That Joe is going to get away with it. Since everything flowed through his son, he will now never be brought to account."




Biden's pardon may shield him from accountability in Hunter’s $3.5M Russian deal.

Until the pardon, Hunter was facing up to 25 years in prison for lying on a federal gun-ownership background check form and another 17 years for tax-related offenses.

Meanwhile, Hunter also faces accusations of trying to pay $300,000 in back rent on his $25,000-a-month Venice, California, home with a painting made from his own feces.

Homeowner Shaun Maguire asked: "So, what happens to the $300k+ in backpay rent that Hunter Biden owes my family? Is that pardoned now? Thanks, Joe."

