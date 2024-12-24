How Hunter Biden's Shocking Last-Minute Pardon From Dad Buries His Family Secrets – Including Shady Ukraine Oil Business Links

President Joe Biden's shameless eleventh-hour pardon of his drug-addled son Hunter is a devious cover-up that has buried the possibility of him facing justice for participating in the family's alleged illicit influence-peddling operation, said sources.

Although the pardon specifically impacts two federal criminal cases that Hunter was awaiting sentencing on, RadarOnline.com can reveal that it is also carefully constructed to include the 54-year-old's involvement in a global pay-to-play scheme that netted the Biden family millions.