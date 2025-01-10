That's A Wrap: Hoda Kotb Breaks Down In Tears as She Celebrates Her Last Day as 'Today' Co-Anchor —'From the Bottom of My Heart, Thank You'
It was an emotional send-off as Hoda Kotb wrapped up her 26-year career at NBC.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the news anchor broke down while filming her final episode of Today on Friday – following a 17-year run on the show – in a tearful "Hoda-bration" surrounded by co-workers and family.
On her final day, a now-retired Kotb, 60, was showered with heartfelt tributes from co-anchors, special video messages from Oprah Winfrey and Jamie Lee Curtis, and even an appearance by Olympic champion Simone Biles.
Her daughters, Haley, 7, and Hope, 5, also took part in the celebration, as Kermit the Frog serenaded the family with a special song.
Fighting through tears, Kotb said: "Can I just say thank you? I haven’t been able to articulate it, because I’m a mess most times, but I just want to say thanks."
In September, the anchor announced she was stepping down from her roles on both Today and Today with Hoda & Jenna.
It's been a rollercoaster few months for Kotb and fellow hosts Jenna Bush Hager, Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, and Al Roker – who were all equally sad to bid farewell to their co-worker on Friday.
She is set to be replaced by Melvin, who will be sharing co-anchoring duties with Guthrie.
Last month, RadarOnline.com revealed Kotb was looking forward to embracing "suburban life" with her girls in the coming years.
When asked how she was handling the idea of leaving the morning show, Kotb responded: "Every day it’s a little bit different. I’m a terrible goodbye person. It is not my thing. I leave every party early, and this process has been almost a daily goodbye.
"Like, I’ve been hugged more in this last week than probably in almost the entirety of my life and it’s been really pretty magical."
However, the journalist said she can't wait to focus on "being present" with a more flexible schedule.
She added: "It's little things, it's taking them to school, it's being at the games, you know, it's being present, and that's all I want. Suburban mom life, let's go!"
Kotb even said she bought a mini-van, noting: "We're in it. I didn’t know I was going to be such a suburban mom, but I turned. Jenna [Bush Hager] keeps going, 'Who are you? Like, I do not recognize you.'"
As Kotb plans to spend more time with family, the television star said she hopes her girls understand they were the "most important decision" she ever made.
She continued: "I want them to take away that the most important decision that I ever made in my life was having them and the most important people in my life are them. That's what I want them to know."
In November, a source said Kotb was also looking forward to ditching any "toxic" memories from her time in the TV spotlight.
They spilled: "All the stress of that job took a toll on her, so she wants to put that right with some healthy new measures like getting rid of anything that reminds her of those toxic days, deleting and archiving old files, and giving herself time to reflect, rest and relax."