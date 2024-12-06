How Newly-Minted 'Today' Show Co-Host Craig Melvin Had to Battle to Overcome Dark Family Secrets On Way to Top – Including Addiction, Incarceration and Homelessness
Today top dog Savannah Guthrie is celebrating Craig Melvin being named the replacement for outgoing cohost Hoda Kotb because the promotion of her handpicked yes-man cements the power-hungry diva's control over the morning show, tipsters told RadarOnline.com.
RadarOnline.com can reveal a source has said: "Savannah has worked a long time for this moment. She's been patient and maybe even a little ruthless – but she got what she wanted. It's a testament to how smart she is!"
As previously reported, sources snitched that savvy Guthrie, 52, and fellow Today mean girl Jenna Bush Hager, 43, gave on-air rival Kotb the cold shoulder for years to drive the fan favorite out the door!
And now that the 60-year-old single mom is leaving to spend more time with her kids – Haley, 7, and Hope, 5 – spies said the TV staple is Guthrie's to lose!
Two months after Kotb revealed her departure plans, network bosses elevated 45-year-old Craig from news anchor and third-hour chatterbox to cohost of the show's opening two hours with Guthrie — and moles squealed that Guthrie pushed hard for her favorite flunky to get the nod!
Entertainment pros suggest the profitable promotion may double moneybags Melvin's already impressive salary – leaving him pocketing as much as $6 million a year!
"Let's be honest. Savannah wanted someone who'll support her every step of the way", blabbed the insider. "Craig's a great guy, and he has all the credentials for this position but he's always been deferential to Savannah!"
Another source confided: "Craig knows exactly what his role is. He's there to support Savannah-period."
Industry gossips insisted Guthrie isn't the only one celebrating Craig's new position!
TV tipsters said staffers at ABC rival Good Morning America – which leads the Today show in total viewership but trails in the coveted 18-to-54-year-old demographic are also toasting Craig's appointment!
"There was real concern that NBC might do something groundbreaking", snickered another spy.
According to the gabber, GMA stars George Stephanopoulos, 63, and Robin Roberts, 64, were both "bracing" for NBC to bring in a fresh face "someone dynamic who could actually challenge GMA's dominance. Instead, they went with Craig, who's solid but isn't likely to bring in a swarm of new viewers.
"This is make-or-break time for Savannah. They've given her the keys to the car. If she doesn't pass GMA, she may be the next one out the door!"
