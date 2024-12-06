How Newly-Minted 'Today' Show Co-Host Craig Melvin Had to Battle to Overcome Dark Family Secrets On Way to Top – Including Addiction, Incarceration and Homelessness

Today top dog Savannah Guthrie is celebrating Craig Melvin being named the replacement for outgoing cohost Hoda Kotb because the promotion of her handpicked yes-man cements the power-hungry diva's control over the morning show, tipsters told RadarOnline.com.

RadarOnline.com can reveal a source has said: "Savannah has worked a long time for this moment. She's been patient and maybe even a little ruthless – but she got what she wanted. It's a testament to how smart she is!"

As previously reported, sources snitched that savvy Guthrie, 52, and fellow Today mean girl Jenna Bush Hager, 43, gave on-air rival Kotb the cold shoulder for years to drive the fan favorite out the door!