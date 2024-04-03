Your tip
NBC's Savannah Guthrie Reacts on Ex-RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel's Sudden Firing: 'Acknowledged a Mistake, and We Moved On'

Savannah Guthrie spoke out about Ronna McDaniel's brief time at NBC.

Apr. 3 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

NBC personality Savannah Guthrie sounded off about the hiring and firing of RNC chair Ronna McDaniel after her short tenure sparked backlash from staffers, RadarOnline.com has learned, revealing that network brass "acknowledged a mistake, and we moved on."

Guthrie was grilled by Late Show host Stephen Colbert about the recent controversy while promoting her new book on Tuesday.

Colbert joked that she recruited McDaniel herself. "I want you to answer for your crimes," he quipped. "Why did you think that was the best idea?"

The longtime journalist thanked Colbert for giving her a platform to discuss the matter, playfully noting that she may need a job at CBS with him afterward considering she still works at NBC.

"No, I mean, look, it was an unpleasant few days at our network, no question about it," Guthrie dished, revealing things have since smoothed over.

Sources said that staffers revolted over McDaniel being added to the team due to her association with efforts to overturn former president Donald Trump's 2020 election defeat, previous tweet calling MSNBC's primetime hosts "propagandists," and other past remarks.

Rachel Maddow, Joy Reid, and Nicolle Wallace were among those who voiced their grievances.

McDaniel was dropped as a paid contributor after less than a week, following an appearance with Meet the Press host Kristen Welker, who told viewers ahead of time she was uninvolved with bringing McDaniel on board.

Insiders claimed McDaniel was seeking legal representation amid news of her impending pink slip from the network.

Puck News' Dylan Byers said executives were deliberating over details prior to her exit.

"I knew nothing about it. And look, the bosses made a decision. They reversed that decision," Guthrie shared with Colbert. "But look, I think the instinct to try to have a diversity of opinions and a diversity of perspectives and voices as we cover an election is the right instinct. And it's complex, and it's made more complex by the politics that we have right now."

"I feel that, particularly in mainstream media, we need to include an array of voices," she further explained. "But there's a line, and the line is truth, the line is facts, and the line is you have to be someone upholding our democracy."

