Tensions Boil Over at Peacock: Inside Savannah Guthrie's Decision to Snub Lester Holt's NBC Mega-Bash

NBC News anchor Lester Holt hosted a blowout party for the 75th anniversary of NBC Nightly News, but one important guest was noticeably absent — Savannah Guthrie, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"Everyone was there to celebrate Lester and the show with the exception of Savannah," a spy told RadarOnline.com.

"It was very strange that one of NBC's biggest stars was missing in action."