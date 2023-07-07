Tensions Boil Over at Peacock: Inside Savannah Guthrie's Decision to Snub Lester Holt's NBC Mega-Bash
NBC News anchor Lester Holt hosted a blowout party for the 75th anniversary of NBC Nightly News, but one important guest was noticeably absent — Savannah Guthrie, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Everyone was there to celebrate Lester and the show with the exception of Savannah," a spy told RadarOnline.com.
"It was very strange that one of NBC's biggest stars was missing in action."
"Hoda Kotb, José Diaz-Balart, Andrew Ross Sorkin, and even Kristen Welker, the new host of Meet the Press, were all rubbing elbows with the bosses," explained the source.
"Even Steven Spielberg showed up, but there was no Savannah."
During his speech, Holt called the show a "labor of love" that was guided by the "tradition of integrity and excellence," with the NBC honcho adding the program "sets a standard for everyone in the news industry."
Also missing from the party was the show's disgraced former anchor Brian Williams.
While the insider claimed Savannah's early schedule was the main reason she was a no-show to Lester's soiree, the same can't be said for Brian.
"Unlike Savannah, Brian wasn't invited!" said the source.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Savannah's rep for comment.
Savannah's had a lot to juggle lately — so much so that she's been absent all week from the Today show. She and her cohost Hoda Kotb took the July 4th week off of work. Carson Daly did, too, causing a massive shakeup for the morning program.
Craig Melvin and Kristen Welker have been replaced by Savannah and Hoda for the week.
Savannah caught attention earlier this year when she contracted Covid-19 for the third time. The newswoman was forced off the air mid-broadcast after she tested positive for the virus.
While many sympathized with the Today star, Megyn Kelly poked fun at Savannah's misfortune.
"Is anyone even still testing for COVID?" Kelly joked after discovering Savannah's positive test result. "These guys are leftists. It's amazing to me to see how the leftists still live, under the grip of COVID."