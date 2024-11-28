Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
Hoda Kotb 'Counting the Days' Until She Leaves 'Today' Show as 'Stress of Job Took Toll on Her Mental and Physical Health'

hoda kotb counting the days
Source: MEGA

Hoda Kotb plans to leave the 'Today' show in January.

By:

Nov. 28 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Happy Hoda Kotb is counting the days to her exit from the Today Show and insiders said she has already started washing the gig outta her hair by focusing on herself, her two daughters and a new life that is free of stress and her catty co-workers, Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources snitched the 60-year-old is taking a page from pal Kathie Lee Gifford's book and focusing on the pluses of being gone from the Today Show.

hoda kotb counting the days
Source: MEGA

Kotb is said to be counting the days to her exit from the ‘Today Show’.

"All the stress of that job took a toll on her, so she wants to put that right with some healthy new measures like getting rid of anything that reminds her of those toxic days, deleting and archiving old files, and giving herself time to reflect, rest and relax", spilled an insider.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kotb was treated like a third wheel by her younger co-hosts Guthrie, 52, and Hager, 43, and she didn't like it.

hoda kotb counting the days
Source: MEGA

Sources say the broadcaster has already started a new life free of stress and her 'catty' co-workers Guthrie and Hager.

Last month, Kotb announced she would be leaving the show in early 2025 after 17 years to spend more time with daughters Haley, 7, and Hope, 4.

But sources tattled she was actually sick and tired of office politics. She has even traded her city apartment for a house in upscale, lower-key Bronxville, about 30 minutes from bustling Manhattan.

hoda kotb counting the days
Source: MEGA

Sources say Kotb is sick and tired of office politics.

"Hoda doesn't want to be bitter. She has a lot of fun plans in store for her kids and herself", tattled the insider. "She's writing in her journal a sort of goodbye letter to Today that she'll never send, which is helping release angst and anxiety.

"Savannah and Jenna were always backstabbing bitches to her and Hoda won't miss the drama!"

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

