Hoda Kotb 'Counting the Days' Until She Leaves 'Today' Show as 'Stress of Job Took Toll on Her Mental and Physical Health'

Happy Hoda Kotb is counting the days to her exit from the Today Show and insiders said she has already started washing the gig outta her hair by focusing on herself, her two daughters and a new life that is free of stress and her catty co-workers, Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources snitched the 60-year-old is taking a page from pal Kathie Lee Gifford's book and focusing on the pluses of being gone from the Today Show.