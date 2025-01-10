BREAKING: Trump Dodges Jail in Porn Star Payoff Case — But is Set to be First Felon President

In May, the 78-year-old was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records to hide a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

However, Judge Juan Merchan sentenced Trump to an "unconditional discharge," due to his upcoming new job, meaning he will not have to serve any jail time, nor perform any community service. He won't even have to pay a fine.

Before being sentenced, Trump had a chance to speak. The incoming president moaned about the sentence, the case and the entire justice system.

Via Zoom, Trump said: "This has been a very terrible experience. I think it’s been a tremendous setback for New York, the New York court system."

He then laid out his defense once more: "I called a legal fee a legal expense and for this, I got indicted. It’s incredible, actually."