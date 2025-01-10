Your tip
WATCH: Paris Hilton in Tatters as She Shares Emotional Video of Her Return to Charred Ruins of Malibu Beach House Destroyed in L.A. Wildfire

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Paris Hilton's Malibu home has been reduced to rubble following devastating fires which have ripped through California.

Jan. 10 2025, Published 9:47 a.m. ET

Paris Hilton has made an emotional return to the charred remains of her Malibu beach house which she watched burn to the ground on live TV.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the socialite, 43, was left in "complete shock" after witnessing the devastation of her much-loved property.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Hilton documented the charred remains of her beach side property on Instagram, admitting she was left in 'complete shock'.

She filmed the clip – which you can watch below – while walking through the remains of the entrance which was still standing, but then revealed the rest of the house had been reduced to a pile of rubble after being destroyed in the Pacific Palisades fire.

Hilton wrote on Instagram alongside video footage of what remains on the house: "I'm standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable.

"When I first saw the news, I was in complete shock — I couldn't process it. But now, standing here and seeing it with my own eyes, it feels like my heart has shattered into a million pieces."

The Simple Life star expressed the home "wasn't just a place to live — it was where we dreamed, laughed, and created the most beautiful memories as a family," referring to her two young children Phoenix and London, who are both one.

She continued: "It was where Phoenix's little hands made art that I'll cherish forever, where love and life filled every corner. To see it reduced to ashes… it's devastating beyond words."

Hilton added her heart continues to break "knowing that this isn't just my story."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Hilton previously told how she watched her much-loved home burn to the ground while consuming a live news report about the fires.

She explained: "So many people have lost everything.

"It's not just walls and roofs — it's the memories that made those houses homes. It's the photos, the keepsakes, the irreplaceable pieces of our lives."

But despite dealing with "pain" over losing the home, Hilton shared that she still felt "incredibly lucky" and added: "My loved ones, my babies, and my pets are safe.

"That's the most important thing, and I'm holding onto that gratitude with everything I have. And beyond grateful to all the the fire fighters, first responders and volunteers risking their lives to fight these fires."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Hilton – famed for raunchy photoshoots like this – says she has received many messages from well-wishers which has reminded her 'there is still beauty in this world'.

Hilton wrote the "love, prayers and kindness" she has received reminded her "there is still beauty in this world.

"And to everyone going through this pain, please know you're not alone. We're in this together. We will rebuild, we will heal, and we will rise stronger than before."

In conclusion, the reality star added: "Let this be a reminder to hold your loved ones close. Cherish the moments. Life can change in an instant, and it's the love we share that truly matters. I'm sending all my love to everyone who is hurting right now."

