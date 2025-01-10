WATCH: Paris Hilton in Tatters as She Shares Emotional Video of Her Return to Charred Ruins of Malibu Beach House Destroyed in L.A. Wildfire

She filmed the clip – which you can watch below – while walking through the remains of the entrance which was still standing, but then revealed the rest of the house had been reduced to a pile of rubble after being destroyed in the Pacific Palisades fire.

Hilton wrote on Instagram alongside video footage of what remains on the house: "I'm standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable.

"When I first saw the news, I was in complete shock — I couldn't process it. But now, standing here and seeing it with my own eyes, it feels like my heart has shattered into a million pieces."