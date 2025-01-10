King Charles 'Has Cut Royal Exile Prince Harry' Out of $34Million Will Inheritance – As William Gets Set to Take Throne
Cancer-stricken King Charles is being pushed to purge Prince Harry from his will to prevent his turncoat
son from getting his hands on the British monarchy's mega-millions, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
“A lot of people in royal circles feel Harry does not deserve a dime, and they're leaning on Charles to cut him off," a high-level palace insider revealed.
The crown has not yet revealed what exact type of disease 76-year-old King Charles is facing but sources said the monarch's days are numbered because he's suffering from deadly pancreatic cancer.
"Charles wrote his will long ago, but certain family members and courtiers are strongly urging him to update the document so as not to include Harry," the insider said.
Foremost among the royals calling for the amendment is his older brother, Prince William, who palace insiders said is pushing his father to elevate him to the throne before his illnesses become too overwhelming for him to rule himself.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the redheaded rebel, 40, has been on the outs with his relatives since 2020, when he and his fame-loving American wife, Duchess Meghan Markle, ditched their palace duties to chase Hollywood dollars and make California their home.
The Duke of Sussex further stoked the flames of the family feud when he skewered his relatives in his 2023 memoir, Spare and his biracial bride, suggesting some royals were racists for questioning the potential skin color of the couple's then-unborn son!
While a rep for the palace blasts our report as false, the source pointed out: "There's still so much animosity towards Harry. It runs deep. It's the senior courtiers that run the royal family's business and make the hard decisions. But they're not getting much resistance to this idea among the family."
If the plot to disinherit the royal renegade goes ahead, a mole warns it will "likely be the final nail in the coffin for any kind of reconciliation".
Despite Harry's recent efforts to reconnect with his father, Charles refused to see him during his last visit to U.K. soil. Sources suggested that icy Queen Camilla – the duke's stepmother – is behind the freeze-out.
"She's made it her mission to protect Charles from any sort of stress, and in her view that's all Harry brings. It's now at a point where she's saying Charles shouldn't even be taking Harry's calls, that it would be bad for his stress levels and general anxiety," an insider said.
Earlier last year, sources said, the monarch and his 42-year-old heir – Prince William, Prince Harry's older brother – torpedoed a plan to strip the duke and the former Suits star of their royal titles for fear of a public backlash.
But according to the palace confidant, bitterness over the Sussexes' sense of entitlement is still simmering – and threatening to boil over.
"The royals are nowhere near forgiving them and feel there should be some sort of punishment meted out, which is why this idea of cutting him out of the will has got real legs," the insider added.
When Harry turned 40 on September 15, he was handed $10 million from a trust fund long ago established by his late great-grandmother.
"William was not happy about Harry getting that money and even more upset about Meghan getting her hands on it," the insider said.
The royal family's collective wealth is estimated at $34 billion. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the ailing king is sicker than he's admitting to the public, which is why sources have labeled his will a pressing matter.
"There isn't a lot of time to figure this out. The royals hate the idea of Harry getting anything from the Windsors, so the feeling is that now's the time to put it down on paper," the source said.
"It's heartbreaking for everyone close to Charles. They're just trying to screen him from as much distress as possible."