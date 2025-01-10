King Charles 'Has Cut Royal Exile Prince Harry' Out of $34Million Will Inheritance – As William Gets Set to Take Throne

Cancer-stricken King Charles is being pushed to purge Prince Harry from his will to prevent his turncoat

son from getting his hands on the British monarchy's mega-millions, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

“A lot of people in royal circles feel Harry does not deserve a dime, and they're leaning on Charles to cut him off," a high-level palace insider revealed.

The crown has not yet revealed what exact type of disease 76-year-old King Charles is facing but sources said the monarch's days are numbered because he's suffering from deadly pancreatic cancer.