'Today' Show Mean Girls Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie 'Seriously Worried' Over How They Will Cope in Wake of Hoda Kotb Exit

"They didn't expect her to really leave, and now that she is, they're realizing just how much she contributes to the show," the insider revealed.

"They're also panicked about what her departure could do to their numbers and rightly so."

Longtime NBC anchor Craig Melvin has been named as Kotb's replacement.

But according to the source, that's done nothing to calm jittery Hager and Guthrie's nerves.

"They know and like Craig, but he's not established as a household name – not like Kotb," the insider added. "These tears and emotional speeches aren't an act. Jenna and Savannah are seriously gripped by uncertainty and confusion."

They went on: "Others on the show worry Hoda's departure will give Savannah a disproportionate amount of control and she'll take advantage, and the set will be an unhappy place. Even worse, Today could lose major ground as ratings fall off a cliff. Or their viewer numbers could sink like a stone – and then where will they be?"