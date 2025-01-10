'Today' Show Mean Girls Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie 'Seriously Worried' Over How They Will Cope in Wake of Hoda Kotb Exit
Today mean girls Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie regret how they've treated fellow anchor Hoda Kotb – and are seriously worried how they're going to cope when the hard-working fan favorite leaves the morning show in 2025, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Their punching bag is leaving, and they're freaking out especially Jenna," an Insider said.
Sources suggested Guthrie, 53, and Hager, 43, have been kissing up to Kotb, 60, ever since the 26-year NBC veteran revealed in September that she's quitting Today.
"They didn't expect her to really leave, and now that she is, they're realizing just how much she contributes to the show," the insider revealed.
"They're also panicked about what her departure could do to their numbers and rightly so."
Longtime NBC anchor Craig Melvin has been named as Kotb's replacement.
But according to the source, that's done nothing to calm jittery Hager and Guthrie's nerves.
"They know and like Craig, but he's not established as a household name – not like Kotb," the insider added. "These tears and emotional speeches aren't an act. Jenna and Savannah are seriously gripped by uncertainty and confusion."
They went on: "Others on the show worry Hoda's departure will give Savannah a disproportionate amount of control and she'll take advantage, and the set will be an unhappy place. Even worse, Today could lose major ground as ratings fall off a cliff. Or their viewer numbers could sink like a stone – and then where will they be?"
Single mom Kotb claims she's giving up the morning grind to spend more time with her daughters – Haley, 7, and Hope, 4.
But according to reports, she was also pushed out the door by the actions of her female frenemies.
"Savannah and Jenna seemed to go out of their way to make her feel like an outsider," the insider said.
"They were very catty with her, and that ultimately played a big part in her decision to step away. It just wasn't worth the emotional turmoil."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources said that tensions on the set exploded in May 2024 when Hager called Kotb out live on-air in front of Jerry Seinfeld for being a "stalker" and standing outside the comic's NYC apartment.
Sources said the embarrassing moment made everyone squirm behind the scenes.
However, the source revealed the incident wasn't the only one – and added: "Now Jenna and Savannah have realized what a mistake they made.
"But it's too late – Hoda is thrilled to be out the door."