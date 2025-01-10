LA Wildfire 'Arsonist' Accused of Starting Inferno in Celeb Paradise Arrested After Being Tackled by Raging Homeowners

RadarOnline.com can reveal the suspect was spotted by locals in the Ybarra Road area of Woodland Hills at 4.30pm on Thursday, allegedly attempting to start a fire – triggering residents to call cops.

Police have arrested a man accused of trying to light a fire in Los Angeles amid the devastation caused by the killer L.A. wildfires .

The suspect is now being investigated by cops over his links with the fires which have devastated California.

The man was spotted on a bicycle, riding around with a blow torch in his hand attempting to set fire to garbage cans and old Christmas trees lying out on the street.

Eyewitness Renata Grinshpun said: "We were sitting in the backyard and suddenly, we hear a car come to a screeching halt and the guy is running out saying, 'Stop.'

"Drop what you're holding. Neighbors, he’s trying to start a fire. Call 911.’"

Grinshpun reported seeing a man with a "propane tank or a flamethrower" and explains a group of locals then rallied together and followed the man, catching him and even zip-tying him to prevent him from doing anything or running off before authorities arrived at the scene.