LA Wildfire 'Arsonist' Accused of Starting Inferno in Celeb Paradise Arrested After Being Tackled by Raging Homeowners

online users suggest arsonist to blame for la fires
Source: MEGA

The suspect was caught attempting to set garbage cans and Christmas trees alight.

Jan. 10 2025, Published 6:28 a.m. ET

Police have arrested a man accused of trying to light a fire in Los Angeles amid the devastation caused by the killer L.A. wildfires.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the suspect was spotted by locals in the Ybarra Road area of Woodland Hills at 4.30pm on Thursday, allegedly attempting to start a fire – triggering residents to call cops.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The suspect is now being investigated by cops over his links with the fires which have devastated California.

The man was spotted on a bicycle, riding around with a blow torch in his hand attempting to set fire to garbage cans and old Christmas trees lying out on the street.

Eyewitness Renata Grinshpun said: "We were sitting in the backyard and suddenly, we hear a car come to a screeching halt and the guy is running out saying, 'Stop.'

"Drop what you're holding. Neighbors, he’s trying to start a fire. Call 911.’"

Grinshpun reported seeing a man with a "propane tank or a flamethrower" and explains a group of locals then rallied together and followed the man, catching him and even zip-tying him to prevent him from doing anything or running off before authorities arrived at the scene.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Locals claim the suspect was seen with a "propane tank or a flamethrower" as he tried to start more fires in the Ybarra Road area of Woodland Hills.

Another resident said: "He was very, like, 'I can't stop. I can't stop. I'm not putting this down. I'm doing this'.

"And (he was) very focused on moving forward with the blow torch. And we're like, 'We can't be doing that right now.'"

Senior lead officer Charles Dinsel confirmed a man was caught allegedly attempting to start a fire and has been arrested, videos from the scene show authorities apprehending him.

When asked if he believed the fire had been started intentionally, he responded: “At this time, that's what we believe. Yes.”

An LAPD spokesperson said: "About 20 to 30 minutes later a suspect was detained over in Woodland Hills area by citizens. It is being investigated as a crime."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The LAPD have confirmed the incident 'is now being investigated as a crime'.

It's now being investigated whether the suspect is connected to any of the fires currently causing devastation across Los Angeles, including the Kenneth Fire which has been raging in the West Hills, burning over 950 acres of land and forcing residents to evacuate.

Officials are reportedly questioning whether one of the fires is actually the result of a possible arson attack.

The rapidly moving Kenneth blaze has already stretched to 960 acres since first igniting, and now threatens the Malibu Canyon area north of the 101 Freeway near Calabasas.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Nearly 30,000 acres of Los Angeles has been scorched by fires, with five massive fires raging on, and the death toll has risen to 10 and is expected to rise further.

This luxe neighbourhood is the home of some of LA's most iconic names, including Kourtney Kardashian and Will Smith.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian meanwhile live in nearby Hidden Hills.

At the time of writing, nearly 30,000 acres of Los Angeles has been attacked by fires, with five massive fires raging on, and the death toll has risen to 10 and is expected to rise further.

In anticipation of more fires and worsening conditions, residents across southern California have been warned to gather important documents and possessions in anticipation of further evacuations which could happen at very short notice.

