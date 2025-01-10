Your tip
Amy Robach

Amy Robach 'Losing Patience' With Fellow 'Good Morning America' Outcast T.J. Holmes 'Over His Refusal to Propose'

amy robach losing patience with tj holmes
Source: MEGA

Amy Robach is reportedly 'losing patience' with fellow 'GMA' outcast T.J. Holmes over his refusal to put a ring on it.

Jan. 10 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Good Morning America outcasts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes sacrificed their careers and marriages for love – but more than two years after news of their affair broke, he still hasn't proposed – and RadarOnline.com can reveal she's losing patience.

"Amy feels like she put everything at stake to be with T.J. and she's waited long enough for him to make the ultimate commitment to her," an insider said.

amy robach losing patience with tj holmes
Source: MEGA

Robach apparently wants T.J. Holmes to stop 'kicking the can' and finally set a wedding date.

Robach, 51, clearly had marriage on the brain during a recent segment of the couple's podcast.

"It's not an if, it's a when," she said about tying the knot – then nudged 47-year-old Holmes by adding: "You told me that I should never propose to you."

Holmes insisted they would marry "sooner rather than later", but still kicked the can down the road. "When we are getting married, that's going to be a byproduct of what's happening," he said, adding "and it's coming".

amy robach losing patience with tj holmes
Source: MEGA

Holmes said marriage is 'coming', but Robach is said to want it now.

Amy pressed on, noting: "We've talked about marriage. We haven't talked about a wedding. And there is a difference between the two."

Until Holmes puts a ring on it, Robach won't be happy, the source said – adding, "T.J. made it clear he wants to decide when and where, and Amy said all right, but now she's getting antsy about it."

amy robach losing patience with tj holmes
Source: MEGA

Robach is frustrated as Holmes keeps delaying their marriage plans.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Robach and Holmes were booted from GMA in January 2023 after their scandalous affair was exposed.

In an ironic twist, their betrayed exes, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, have found love with each other and recently made their red-carpet debut at an AIDS charity gala in New York City.

"If Andrew and Marilee beat Amy and T.J. to the altar, that would really drive her crazy," the source said. "She hates being in limbo, and if T.J. keeps dragging his feet, she's sure to issue an ultimatum."

