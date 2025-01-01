Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince William

Prince William Reveals Details About the 'Awful' Gift He Gave Wife Kate Middleton as the Royal Admits 'It Didn't Go Well'

Composite photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Prince William recalled the 'awful' gift he once gave Kate Middleton.

Jan. 1 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

While most would expect the royal family to be expert gift-givers, it turns out Prince William is just like any other romantic partner who sometimes misses the mark on picking out the perfect present.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the king-in-waiting shared details on the "awful" gift he once gave his wife Kate Middleton.

William, 42, chuckled as he recalled the present not going over "well" with the Princess of Wales, 42.

Article continues below advertisement
prince william reveals awful gift he gave kate middleton
Source: MEGA

William chuckled as he recalled gifting Middleton a pair of binoculars.

Article continues below advertisement

During a recent chat on BBC Radio Five Live, William recalled Middleton being less than enthused with one gift he gave her while they were still dating.

He told the hosts: "I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once. She's never let me forget that."

“That was early on in the courtship that was — I think that sealed the deal."

Article continues below advertisement
prince william reveals awful gift he gave kate middleton
Source: MEGA

William said the gift 'didn't go well' and Middleton has 'never let me forget that.'

Article continues below advertisement

The 42-year-old further confessed: "It didn't go well."

As he reflected on the peculiar gift, William added: "Honestly, I have no idea why I bought her a pair of binoculars, it seemed like a good idea at the time.”

This isn’t the first time the prince has revealed his less-than-perfect gifting history.

Article continues below advertisement
prince william reveals awful gift he gave kate middleton
Source: MEGA

William joked his bad gift 'sealed the deal' in his relationship with now-wife Middleton.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2020, he shared the embarrassing tale on the Peter Crouch podcast.

While taking a swing at his own poor judgement, William said: "I wrapped them. They were really nice.

"I even tried convincing myself by saying, 'These are amazing! Look how far you can see!' And she's looking at me going, 'But they're binoculars. What's going on?'"

Article continues below advertisement

Luckily for William, he's seemingly made up for the gifted binoculars.

The couple has been through a lot since they were first romantically linked in 2002 while both were students at St. Andrew's in Scotland.

Most recently, they faced rumors of infidelity, sparked by Middleton's mysterious absence from public life in early 2024. As rumors grew, Middleton shocked the world when she announced in March she had been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer and was undergoing treatment.

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton embraces cancer survivor at christmas day church service
Source: MEGA

Middleton and William have been through a lot in their over 20 years together, including her recent cancer battle.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON ROYALS
prince harry and meghan markle plunged into surrogacy scandal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Plunged into Surrogacy Scandal After Actress' Estranged Dad Casts Doubt on Birth of Their Son Archie

prince william love in with donald trump

Prince William's 'Love-In' With Donald Trump Fuels Brother Harry's Fears he's Being Trash-Talked Behind Back over Visa Controversy

Article continues below advertisement

Throughout her cancer battle, sources said William has been a source of great support and comfort for Middleton.

In September, Middleton announced she was "cancer-free" and was focusing on her recovery and family, including her and William's three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Recently, members of St. Michael’s Church of England High School showered William with gifts bound for the Princess.

Kerry Whitehouse, the education establishment’s senior mental health lead, said: "We didn’t want to give flowers but something significant to represent the theme of the day."

They presented Kate with LEGO sunflowers because “building things is therapeutic and sunflowers represent happiness, positivity, and strength,” alongside sunflower seeds “to sow seeds of positivity.”

It was a cherished moment and William expressed gratitude, adding the “Lego would go down well in the house," referencing his three young children.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.