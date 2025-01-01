Prince William Reveals Details About the 'Awful' Gift He Gave Wife Kate Middleton as the Royal Admits 'It Didn't Go Well'
While most would expect the royal family to be expert gift-givers, it turns out Prince William is just like any other romantic partner who sometimes misses the mark on picking out the perfect present.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the king-in-waiting shared details on the "awful" gift he once gave his wife Kate Middleton.
William, 42, chuckled as he recalled the present not going over "well" with the Princess of Wales, 42.
During a recent chat on BBC Radio Five Live, William recalled Middleton being less than enthused with one gift he gave her while they were still dating.
He told the hosts: "I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once. She's never let me forget that."
“That was early on in the courtship that was — I think that sealed the deal."
The 42-year-old further confessed: "It didn't go well."
As he reflected on the peculiar gift, William added: "Honestly, I have no idea why I bought her a pair of binoculars, it seemed like a good idea at the time.”
This isn’t the first time the prince has revealed his less-than-perfect gifting history.
In 2020, he shared the embarrassing tale on the Peter Crouch podcast.
While taking a swing at his own poor judgement, William said: "I wrapped them. They were really nice.
"I even tried convincing myself by saying, 'These are amazing! Look how far you can see!' And she's looking at me going, 'But they're binoculars. What's going on?'"
Luckily for William, he's seemingly made up for the gifted binoculars.
The couple has been through a lot since they were first romantically linked in 2002 while both were students at St. Andrew's in Scotland.
Most recently, they faced rumors of infidelity, sparked by Middleton's mysterious absence from public life in early 2024. As rumors grew, Middleton shocked the world when she announced in March she had been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer and was undergoing treatment.
Throughout her cancer battle, sources said William has been a source of great support and comfort for Middleton.
In September, Middleton announced she was "cancer-free" and was focusing on her recovery and family, including her and William's three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
Recently, members of St. Michael’s Church of England High School showered William with gifts bound for the Princess.
Kerry Whitehouse, the education establishment’s senior mental health lead, said: "We didn’t want to give flowers but something significant to represent the theme of the day."
They presented Kate with LEGO sunflowers because “building things is therapeutic and sunflowers represent happiness, positivity, and strength,” alongside sunflower seeds “to sow seeds of positivity.”
It was a cherished moment and William expressed gratitude, adding the “Lego would go down well in the house," referencing his three young children.