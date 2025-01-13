How L.A. is Facing 'Explosive' and Uncontrollable Wildfire Spread in Days After Blazes Kill at Least 24 — With Infernos Now Threatening A-List Hubs Brentwood and The Valley

Dangerous 50 to 65mph gusts could fan the out-of-control flames towards the Hollywood hub of Brentwood or even the iconic San Fernando Valley, it has been feared.

Brentwood — one of the region's most sought after areas — ordered its residents to evacuate immediately on Sunday as the threat grows.

Ariel Cohen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, made a chilling prediction about how the fires could only worsen.

He said: "There will be the potential for explosive fire growth as those winds pick back up."

The winds were expected to cause carnage late on Sunday night into Monday — and could continue right through to Wednesday.