The Best Who ‘Wants to Be a Millionaire?’ Contestants of All Time

If you’re looking for a television game show that’s enjoyed genuine longevity in the modern era, despite the shortening attention spans of millennial and Gen Z viewers, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? ticks all the right boxes. Since airing in 1998 in the UK, the quiz show has transcended multiple languages, delivering high-stakes general knowledge drama, with the potential for life-changing wins. The concept itself is very simple: correctly answer 15 multiple choice general knowledge questions using your own intelligence and three “lifelines”. With each correct answer, contestants inch ever closer to the ultimate payout.

The show's thrilling format, accompanied by dramatic pauses, tense background music and engaging gameshow hosts, rapidly turned Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? into a cultural phenomenon. Through the decades, there have been countless contestants that have made their mark on viewers worldwide. Not least the millionaire winners and those who came desperately close to winning big. Below, we'll take a closer look at some of the most popular contestants to grace the Millionaire hot seat in the UK and the U.S.

John Carpenter (1999) US Version

If you’re looking for the history-maker, look no further than John Carpenter. He became the first contestant to win $1 million in the U.S. version of the show, previously hosted by the legendary Regis Philbin. Carpenter captured the imagination of viewers with this flawless performance. He was able to confidently answer the first 14 questions, taking him all the way through to the $1 million question.

There is a magnificent video clip online of Carpenter using his “Phone a Friend” lifeline to phone his dad, informing him that he was about to win $1 million as he knew the answer. His dry wit in such a heightened moment was a sight to behold.

Judith Keppel (2000) UK Version

Keppel was also the first millionaire winner from the UK version of the show. Keppel, who worked as a landscape garden designer, answered all 15 questions with a minimum of fuss, just like Carpenter. Keppel’s final question saw her correctly answer the title held by Eleanor of Aquitaine. Keppel’s win was memorable not just for being the first winner in the UK show’s history but for proving that even garden designers had the general knowledge to prevail in the hotseat.

Charles Ingram (2001) UK Version

A year later, Charles Ingram looked to have won £1 million in the UK series. However, the former UK Army major was later accused of cheating his way to the loot using coded coughs involving an accomplice sat in the audience. While Ingram still refutes this claim today, he was convicted of deception in court and his prize moneywas revoked in full. In fact, the story became such a headline-grabber that it would inspire a later TV drama called Quiz.

Kevin Olmstead (2001) US Version

Olmstead was involved in a special “jackpot” edition of Millionaire, where he would go on to magnify his win to a record-high $2.18 million. He was only the seventh person to win the top prize in U.S. history, but in this particular Jackpot edition, there was an increasing bonus of $10,000 for every show that no millionaire was made. After a five-month drought, Olmstead, a two-time Jeopardy! winner in the 1990s, went on to take the win.

Nancy Christy (2003) US Version