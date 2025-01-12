Rage Grows Over 'Wasteful' and 'Smug' Hollywood Millionaires Including Kim Kardashian Who Flaunted Water Conservation Rules to Tend to Their Huge Gardens — Before Hydrants Dried Up Amid L.A. Wildfires

According to reports, several other celebrities, including Sylvester Stallone, Dwayne Wade and comedian Kevin Hart, were also fined for disregarding the water-saving measures.

One of Kardashian's neighbors said: "These celebrities have a sense of entitlement.

"Everyone was told to cut back on water precisely for this situation, to preserve it to fight fires. They carried on watering because they could afford the fines."

Several users took to X to also criticize celebrities who waste water.

One person shared: "I can't wait to be an elite. Water for the peasants!? LOL. No chance."

Another critic wrote: "All these smug millionaires threw thousands of other Los Angeles residents under the bus by leaving them with zero water when they needed it the most."