Rage Grows Over 'Wasteful' and 'Smug' Hollywood Millionaires Including Kim Kardashian Who Flaunted Water Conservation Rules to Tend to Their Huge Gardens — Before Hydrants Dried Up Amid L.A. Wildfires

Composite photo of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian was criticized for her excessive water use.

Jan. 12 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Social media was flooded with people criticizing the rich and powerful in Hollywood for squandering vital water resources that could have been used to save homes from the Los Angeles wildfire.

Kim Kardashian was reportedly fined by city authorities in 2022 for using 232,000 gallons of water to tend to her garden despite California's strict water-conserving measures, RadarOnline.com can reveal

kim kardashian undergoing body contouring work and laser treatments
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian was fined by city authorities in 2022 for using 232,000 gallons of water.

According to reports, several other celebrities, including Sylvester Stallone, Dwayne Wade and comedian Kevin Hart, were also fined for disregarding the water-saving measures.

One of Kardashian's neighbors said: "These celebrities have a sense of entitlement.

"Everyone was told to cut back on water precisely for this situation, to preserve it to fight fires. They carried on watering because they could afford the fines."

Several users took to X to also criticize celebrities who waste water.

One person shared: "I can't wait to be an elite. Water for the peasants!? LOL. No chance."

Another critic wrote: "All these smug millionaires threw thousands of other Los Angeles residents under the bus by leaving them with zero water when they needed it the most."

Source: @PopCrave/X
Hollywood millionaires have also been criticized for hiring private firefighters for $2,000 an hour to protect their homes and properties.

Chris Dunn, owner of Covered 6, which functions as a fireman service for hire, claimed: "My phone has been ringing off the hook. Demand has never been higher."

One wealthy source also said: "This week's events have shown you can't trust the city to protect your property. I have the money, so why not?"

mega
Source: MEGA

Thousands were forced to evacuate their homes.

The devastating wind-fed fires have killed at least 11 people and swept through 37,900 acres in the greater Los Angeles area, destroying entire communities and more than 12,000 structures.

At least 153,000 L.A. residents were ordered to evacuate from their homes for their own safety.

Los Angeles County officially declared a public health emergency, warning that smoke and particulate matter could pose immediate and long-term threats.

wasteful smug hollywood millionaires kim kardashian gardens wildfires
Source: MEGA

There have been several reports of Los Angeles hydrants running dry.

According to the Los Angeles Times, President Joe Biden pledged that the federal government would cover 100% of disaster assistance costs to California for the next 180 days.

On Thursday, January 9, Biden announced: "I told the governor and local officials, spare no expense to contain these fires. We're doing literally everything we can at the federal level.

"We are with you. We're not going anywhere."

Biden also said he's "surging all federal resources possible to Southern California", including 400 additional federal firefighters and over 30 firefighting helicopters and planes.

Sources spoke with The Daily Mail about celebrity's wasteful water usage.

