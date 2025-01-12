Why Astonishing New Theory Power Grid Fault Sparked Killer L.A. Infernos Could Finally Be the End For Gavin Newsom

Authorities are still investigating whether the initial spark was the result of an arson attack or an accident.

Bob Marshall, the chief executive of Whisker Labs, a company that monitors electrical activity, has recently revealed how his firm noticed massive electric spikes hours before the fires were first reported.

He claimed the power to areas near the Eaton, Palisades and Hurst Fires was not instantly shut off as the surges started.

Marshall said the surge may have resulted in "tree limbs touching wires or wires blowing in the wind and touching."