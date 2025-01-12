Why Astonishing New Theory Power Grid Fault Sparked Killer L.A. Infernos Could Finally Be the End For Gavin Newsom
A new theory about what could have sparked the devastating wildfire that has continued to spread across Los Angeles could be what takes California Gov. Gavin Newsom down.
RadarOnline.com can reveal speculation has begun to circle surrounding surging spikes in faults on the power grid leading to the ongoing deadly inferno.
Authorities are still investigating whether the initial spark was the result of an arson attack or an accident.
Bob Marshall, the chief executive of Whisker Labs, a company that monitors electrical activity, has recently revealed how his firm noticed massive electric spikes hours before the fires were first reported.
He claimed the power to areas near the Eaton, Palisades and Hurst Fires was not instantly shut off as the surges started.
Marshall said the surge may have resulted in "tree limbs touching wires or wires blowing in the wind and touching."
According to Whisker Labs data, the worst affected Pacific Palisades region felt 63 faults in the hours before the fire ignited.
Eaton fire saw 317 faults, and the Hurst fire saw around 230.
Marshall explained how, "normally", the company would experience very few registers in that time frame.
The faulty power grid theory began to pick up traction after the Southern California Edison energy company said one of its high-voltage power lines short-circuited at around the same time as the Hurst fire on Friday, January 10.
Authorities said, "The buck must stop with someone," hinting at the state's leadership, including Newsom.
The governor recently announced an investigation into why the hydrants were short of water. A topic many critics have blamed him due to his management of California's water resources and forests.
On his first day in office in January 2019, Newsom pledged "to do more and better" on wildfires.
At least 13 people have died, with another 13 still missing as officials warn the fires could rage on for days.
At a recent community meeting, Ventura County Fire Chief Dustin Gardner said: "Did water run out? Yes... when those hydrants – on the west side or in the Estates – wherever they went dry, firefighters adjust to that... we're used to that.
"This latest response has been a disaster, and the authorities know it."
L.A. City Council member Traci Park said: "The chronic under-investment in the city of Los Angeles in our public infrastructure and our public safety partners was evident and on full display over the last 24 hours."