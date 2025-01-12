Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Gavin Newsom

Why Astonishing New Theory Power Grid Fault Sparked Killer L.A. Infernos Could Finally Be the End For Gavin Newsom

Composite photo of Gavin Newsom
Source: MEGA

Gavin Newsom was targeted by critics who blame him for the Los Angeles wildfires.

Jan. 12 2025, Published 4:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

A new theory about what could have sparked the devastating wildfire that has continued to spread across Los Angeles could be what takes California Gov. Gavin Newsom down.

RadarOnline.com can reveal speculation has begun to circle surrounding surging spikes in faults on the power grid leading to the ongoing deadly inferno.

Article continues below advertisement
new theory power grid fault sparked killer la wildfire end gavin newsom
Source: MEGA

The Los Angeles wildfire has led to tens of thousands to evacuate their homes.

Article continues below advertisement

Authorities are still investigating whether the initial spark was the result of an arson attack or an accident.

Bob Marshall, the chief executive of Whisker Labs, a company that monitors electrical activity, has recently revealed how his firm noticed massive electric spikes hours before the fires were first reported.

He claimed the power to areas near the Eaton, Palisades and Hurst Fires was not instantly shut off as the surges started.

Marshall said the surge may have resulted in "tree limbs touching wires or wires blowing in the wind and touching."

Article continues below advertisement
new theory power grid fault sparked killer la wildfire end gavin newsom
Source: MEGA

Gavin Newsom ran on doing 'better' on wildfires.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Whisker Labs data, the worst affected Pacific Palisades region felt 63 faults in the hours before the fire ignited.

Eaton fire saw 317 faults, and the Hurst fire saw around 230.

Marshall explained how, "normally", the company would experience very few registers in that time frame.

The faulty power grid theory began to pick up traction after the Southern California Edison energy company said one of its high-voltage power lines short-circuited at around the same time as the Hurst fire on Friday, January 10.

Article continues below advertisement
new theory power grid fault sparked killer la wildfire end gavin newsom
Source: MEGA

Gavin Newsom is the governor of California.

Article continues below advertisement

Authorities said, "The buck must stop with someone," hinting at the state's leadership, including Newsom.

The governor recently announced an investigation into why the hydrants were short of water. A topic many critics have blamed him due to his management of California's water resources and forests.

On his first day in office in January 2019, Newsom pledged "to do more and better" on wildfires.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Composite photo of Dennis Quaid and Sarah Michelle Gellar

A-list Millionaires Including Dennis Quaid and Sarah Michelle Gellar Battle Over Rooms at $18k-a-Night hotel After Mansions Destroyed by L.A. Wildfires

Composite photo of Zachary Young and Jake Tapper

Read the Hugely Embarrassing Secret CNN Messages Blasting Navy Veteran as Network’s Bank-Breaking Jake Tapper Defamation Case Drags On

Article continues below advertisement
new theory power grid fault sparked killer la wildfire end gavin newsom
Source: MEGA

The wildfires could have been started by faulty power grids.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

At least 13 people have died, with another 13 still missing as officials warn the fires could rage on for days.

At a recent community meeting, Ventura County Fire Chief Dustin Gardner said: "Did water run out? Yes... when those hydrants – on the west side or in the Estates – wherever they went dry, firefighters adjust to that... we're used to that.

"This latest response has been a disaster, and the authorities know it."

L.A. City Council member Traci Park said: "The chronic under-investment in the city of Los Angeles in our public infrastructure and our public safety partners was evident and on full display over the last 24 hours."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.