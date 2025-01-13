Ben Affleck Hit With Shock Visit From FBI and Sheriff's Deputies at Brentwood Mansion As He's Finally Forced to Evacuate $20Million Pad
Ben Affleck received a shock visit from the FBI to his $20.5million Brentwood mansion, which he recently evacuated amid the California wildfires.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the FBI agents were accompanied by deputies from the L.A. County Sheriff's Department who were seen waiting outside the gate of the property for several minutes before leaving.
It's unclear whether the recently-divorced Pearl Harbor star, 52, was home when the visit occurred.
The FBI agents and Sheriff's deputies appeared to have used the call box next to Affleck's driveway gate, but the gate was never opened.
One FBI agent was seen wearing a short-sleeve shirt bearing the bureau's logo on the back, while another person wore body armor bearing the same logo on the back.
At one point they walked up to the gate, possibly to call over it.
Two other law enforcement officers were seen leaving the property, one of whom had an Sheriff's Department–branded windbreaker, while the other wore a utility vest.
The safety of Ben's home has seemingly been up in the air in the past week, as it is located so close to the Palisades fire, which was only 13 percent contained as of Sunday evening
His $20.5million home has so far escaped unscathed from the L.A. fires, even though the Brentwood estate is on the border of Pacific Palisades, which has been devastated by the blaze.
So far, 24 people have died in the Palisades and the Eaton fire, which originated in Altadena, near Pasadena.
Last week, the actor-turned-director was pictured looking shocked as he returned home in the evening as flames were visible nearby.
Ben quickly evacuated and then rushed over to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner's nearby home in Brentwood to help her and their children get to safety.
He seemed to be particularly focused on family over the weekend when he was seen giving his oldest daughter Violet a hug.
Although with the 19-year-old Yale student, Ben also shares Fin, 16, and Sam, 12, with Garner, whom he married in 2005 and split from in 2015.
Ben was previously seen returning home from his office, despite his house apparently being under a mandatory evacuation order.
He and his family have so far been lucky, but Garner, 52, revealed the losses from the fire had hit close to home.
Struggling to hold back tears, she said: "I did lose a friend who did not get out on time."
So far, more than 180,000 people have been forced to evacuate in the face of the massive fires throughout Los Angeles.
Although many celebrities have been devastated by the fires, countless more people who are not wealthy or famous have been displaced by the deadly blazes.
Affleck purchased his Pacific Palisades mansion, which comes with five bedrooms and six bathrooms, last summer following his split from Jennifer Lopez.
Their previous $68m marital home in Beverly Hills is currently up for sale.