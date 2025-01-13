Ben Affleck Hit With Shock Visit From FBI and Sheriff's Deputies at Brentwood Mansion As He's Finally Forced to Evacuate $20Million Pad

RadarOnline.com can reveal the FBI agents were accompanied by deputies from the L.A. County Sheriff's Department who were seen waiting outside the gate of the property for several minutes before leaving.

Ben Affleck received a shock visit from the FBI to his $20.5million Brentwood mansion, which he recently evacuated amid the California wildfires .

FBI agents were seen waiting outside the gate to Affleck's property for several minutes before leaving.

It's unclear whether the recently-divorced Pearl Harbor star, 52, was home when the visit occurred.

The FBI agents and Sheriff's deputies appeared to have used the call box next to Affleck's driveway gate, but the gate was never opened.

One FBI agent was seen wearing a short-sleeve shirt bearing the bureau's logo on the back, while another person wore body armor bearing the same logo on the back.

At one point they walked up to the gate, possibly to call over it.