Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Latest Alleged Victim Ashley Parham Gives Harrowing Account of How Rapper 'Raped' Her 'With Remote Control'
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ latest victim Ashley Parham has claimed the hiphop mogul raped her with a remote control.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the accuser gave a harrowing account of her alleged sex attack by the shamed music mogul, 55, in a new documentary called, Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy.
Parham, whose face is not shown on camera, accused Diddy of raping her in 2018 and sued the rapper in October, alleging she met the music mogul after he showed up with several other people at the Oakland, California, apartment of a man she had met.
In the documentary, Parham, who speaks through tears at times, says since the alleged assault, she has been isolated, unable to trust other people.
She explained: "I've become incredibly reclusive.
"I don't trust anyone."
In her complaint, which was filed in U.S. District Court in Northern California, the plaintiff alleges she was with another man named as a defendant in the lawsuit who was FaceTiming Diddy at a bar.
In the complaint, Parham said she was not "impressed" with Diddy, believing he had "something to do with the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur."
In response, Diddy allegedly said she would "pay" for the remark.
The following month, Parham says she was at the man's apartment when the rapper showed up with multiple others, including Kristina Khorram, his chief of staff.
The complaint alleges Diddy held a knife to her face and eventually raped her with a remote control.
It also claims Khorram threatened the plaintiff, allegedly telling her she could be shipped anywhere in the world and would never see her family again.
In Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, which premieres on streaming platform Peacock on Tuesday, January 14, Parham and her attorney give more detail into what they say occurred prior to the alleged rape.
The accuser’s attorney, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, claims she has since learned the man her client was with was a "scouter" for Diddy.
Diddy has consistently denied all sexual misconduct allegations levied against him.
In a statement to the documentary's producers, the Missing You hitmaker's attorneys called these accusations "fabricated."
Khorram's lawyer also denied the allegations in a statement to producers.
The documentary also features interviews with Diddy's childhood friends, his bodyguard and for the first time, singer Al B. Sure!, who previously dated the rapper's former on-and-off girlfriend Kim Porter and is the biological father of the Bad Boy Records founder's adopted son, Quincy Brown.
In a statement, Diddy’s legal team wrote: "This documentary recycles and perpetuates the same lies and conspiracy theories that have been slung against Mr. Combs for months.
"It is disappointing to see NBC and Peacock rolling in the same mud as unethical tabloid reporters. By providing a platform for proven liars and opportunists to make false criminal accusations, the documentary is irresponsible journalism of the worst kind."
Specifically addressing Parham's claims, Diddy's legal team wrote: "As the Contra Costa Sheriff's Department confirmed, her report was thoroughly investigated and it was determined the claims were 'unfounded'.
"Mr. Combs was nowhere near Orinda, California, on the day she claims she was assaulted. There is no evidence that Mr. Combs was ever even in the same room as Ms. Parham.
"She is completely unbelievable and no sane person who views the evidence will credit her story."