Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Latest Alleged Victim Ashley Parham Gives Harrowing Account of How Rapper 'Raped' Her 'With Remote Control'

Parham, whose face is not shown on camera, accused Diddy of raping her in 2018 and sued the rapper in October, alleging she met the music mogul after he showed up with several other people at the Oakland, California, apartment of a man she had met.

In the documentary, Parham, who speaks through tears at times, says since the alleged assault, she has been isolated, unable to trust other people.

She explained: "I've become incredibly reclusive.

"I don't trust anyone."