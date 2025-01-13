Aubrey Plaza Deactivates Instagram Account as She Deals With Devastation Over Husband Jeff Baena's Suicide Aged 47

Baena was pronounced dead on January 3 after being found unresponsive by an assistant at his Los Angeles home. He was 47 years old.

Plaza and Baena secretly married in 2020 after dating for a decade.

The couple — who did not have any children — announced their marriage in May 2021.

Throughout their relationship, they worked on multiple projects together, including Spin Me Round, Life After Beth and The Little Hours.

Years before his death, Baena teamed up with Alison Brie to co-write the film Horse Girl about mental health struggles in their families.

"Alison and I both have had family members who have had mental illness, and it was a major influence on working on this," he said on Reddit ahead of the movie's 2020 release.