Aubrey Plaza Deactivates Instagram Account as She Deals With Devastation Over Husband Jeff Baena's Suicide Aged 47
Aubrey Plaza has deactivated her Instagram account following the tragic suicide of husband Jeff Baena.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the White Lotus star's profile was cut off on Sunday, with an error message reading, "Sorry, this page isn't available."
It's unclear exactly when the actress, 40, deactivated her account, but the decision came after the filmmaker's death earlier this month.
Last Monday, Plaza — along with Baena’s family — called his death an "unimaginable tragedy" in a statement.
"We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time," they added.
Baena was pronounced dead on January 3 after being found unresponsive by an assistant at his Los Angeles home. He was 47 years old.
Plaza and Baena secretly married in 2020 after dating for a decade.
The couple — who did not have any children — announced their marriage in May 2021.
Throughout their relationship, they worked on multiple projects together, including Spin Me Round, Life After Beth and The Little Hours.
Years before his death, Baena teamed up with Alison Brie to co-write the film Horse Girl about mental health struggles in their families.
"Alison and I both have had family members who have had mental illness, and it was a major influence on working on this," he said on Reddit ahead of the movie's 2020 release.
At the time, the director shared that his first stepmother had "manic depression and was in and out of facilities in Miami due to the baker act (5150 in California)."
During the forum, one fan asked whether the film was a "statement" about the current systems in place to help those with mental health struggles.
Baena replied: "While I would not consider Horse Girl to be an activist film, the themes of how we as a society and individuals treat persons with mental illness was a major focus and impetus for making this."
RadarOnline.com revealed last week Plaza starred in a heartbreaking film about the love of her life dying, months before Baena's passing.
The Parks and Recreation star appeared in the coming-of-age comedy My Old Ass, which sees 18-year-old Elliott, played by Maisy Stella, meet her 39-year-old self, played by Plaza.
A scene from the movie has been widely shared on TikTok in the wake of her husband's death, which sees Plaza's character mourn the loss of her lover "Chad", sparking users to comment on the similarity to her off-screen life.
Writing under the video, users said: "Ugh this makes it even more sad. First thing I thought of when I hard the news, crazy how life imitates art."
Another added: "No it's horrifyingly gut wrenching. I watched this movie the night before the news – immediately thought about this scene."
Plaza pulled out of her debut hosting role at this month's the Golden Globes ceremony.
She was scheduled to help host the annual event but didn't appear due to the sudden death of her husband.
Award-winning director Brady Corbet made a touching statement in support of Baena's loved ones at the ceremony.
He was on stage receiving his award for best director for the film Brutalist when he said: "Finally, tonight my heart is with Aubrey Plaza and Jeff's family — good night."