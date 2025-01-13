EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie Set For 'Unavoidable' Epic Showdown at the Oscars After Years Of Tensions Over Brad Pitt
Warring Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie are set for an awkward showdown on the Oscars red carpet.
Aniston and Jolie have managed to avoid each other for years with the Friends star ducking out of the recent Golden Globes ceremony where her rival was up for a gong, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
But Aniston is a mainstay of the Oscars guestlist and has told friends she'll be at the ceremony in March.
And with Jolie likely to snag a nomination for Best Actress for her role in Maria, the pair, now both exes of Brad Pitt, are on a collision course.
According to our source, Aniston, 55, is dreading coming face to face with Jolie, 49, as she also fears she is muscling in on other aspects of her life after infamously stealing her husband.
"Hollywood is a very small town, and with Angelina in the running for an Oscar, it’s going to take a big effort from Jen to avoid her in the coming months,
"On top of that, Jen feels Ange is starting to encroach on some of her professional relationships, too. She produced Maria with Netflix, who Jen has worked with extensively in the past. Jen has been a huge force in show business in recent years, but now Angelina is back up there with her. But Jen is determined to be at the Oscars event."
The feud dates back to 2004, when there was rumored to be an overlap between the end of Aniston's and Pitt’s four-year marriage and the beginning of his and Jolie's relationship.
Although Pitt and Jolie, who are parents to Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16, split in 2016, our insider said Aniston's anger endures.
"The amount of animosity between them was ridiculous. Jen holds Ange responsible for her and Brad’s break-up. She sees her as a 'home-wrecker'," we’re told.
"Jen feels Angelina was very arrogant about the situation and she feels her relationship with Brad helped solidify this narrative in people’s minds that Jen was too career-driven to give him children.
"If Jen had moved on, and found lasting love again and had kids of her own, she probably would be able to let it go. But that hasn’t happened and she holds Angelina responsible for a whole lot of pain in her life.
"As Jen has since said, she did want to have kids with Brad and to become a mother, she tried many times over the years to make it happen.
"That’s a source of deep sadness for her life and, rationally or not, she sees Angelina as the reason for it. That kind of pain doesn’t just go away and even after all these years Jen still believes Angelina should be held accountable."
Although Aniston, who has been single since her split from second husband Justin Theroux in 2018, and Pitt, 61, have since made up, the bad blood between the women has continued.
Our insider said: "Jen can’t stand to look at her, and she avoids her wherever possible. For a long time, she felt the same about Brad, but he reached out to make amends a while ago, so she was able to forgive him.
"If Angelina had ever tried to get in touch and talk things over, Jen likely would have been able to let this go, but it hasn’t even come close to that, and isn’t likely to. Angelina feels that she did nothing wrong and so, therefore, has nothing to apologize for."