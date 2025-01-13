EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie Set For 'Unavoidable' Epic Showdown at the Oscars After Years Of Tensions Over Brad Pitt

Warring Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie are set for an awkward showdown on the Oscars red carpet.

Aniston and Jolie have managed to avoid each other for years with the Friends star ducking out of the recent Golden Globes ceremony where her rival was up for a gong, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But Aniston is a mainstay of the Oscars guestlist and has told friends she'll be at the ceremony in March.

And with Jolie likely to snag a nomination for Best Actress for her role in Maria, the pair, now both exes of Brad Pitt, are on a collision course.