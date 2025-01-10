Your tip
Angelina Jolie 'Being Urged by her Six Kids' to Use Bombshell Interview to Tell 'Her Side of the Story' After Settling 8 Year Divorce With Brad Pitt

Composite photo of Angelina Jolie.
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie's children want her to tell 'her side of the story' of her split from Brad Pitt.

Jan. 10 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Angelina Jolie's six kids are pleading with her to share "her side of the story" after settling her divorce with Brad Pitt, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After eight bitter years of legal back and forth, Jolie, 49, and Pitt, 61, finally came to a settlement agreement, marking the official end of their marriage.

While the Maleficent star is said to be focused on moving on with her life, sources claim her children want her to give a tell-all interview about what it was really like being married to their dad.

angelina jolie to flee la once divorce battle with brad pitt is finalized
Source: MEGA

Jolie and Pitt settled their eight year long divorce in late December.

Together, Jolie and Pitt share six childrenMaddox, 23; Pax, 21; Zahara, 20; Shiloh, 18; and 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Insiders claimed the Jolie-Pitt brood want their mom to "share her side of the story" of her 2016 split from Pitt, which was allegedly triggered by an explosive fight between the former couple while traveling with their kids on a private plane.

While Pitt has denied any wrongdoing, his kids seemingly sided with their mom as their parents duked it out in divorce court – and some have even gone as far as dropping his surname.

angelina jolie sparks deadly diet craze
Source: MEGA

An insider said Jolie's kids want her to open up publicly about her 2016 split from Pitt.

Now that four of their six children have reached legal age, Jolie and Pitt only share custody of the twins, though Vivienne is also believed to be estranged from the Fight Club star.

The source said: "They have wanted her to speak up for herself for years."

Despite her children's wishes, it's said to be unlikely Jolie will follow through with their request as she focused on "healing" following the nearly decade-long legal battle.

angelina jolie and brad pitt divorce settlement
Source: MEGA

Jolie's lawyer said she is 'focused on finding peace and healing.'

Jolie's divorce lawyer James Simon recently said she's "relieved this part is over because frankly, (she is) exhausted."

Simon added the Maria star "is focused on finding peace and healing for their family."

As Jolie works to turn the page and write her new chapter, the divorce settlement also clears the way for Pitt to formalize his relationship with jewelry designer girlfriend Ines de Ramon.

brad pitt
Source: MEGA

The insider said Pitt is 'very serious' with girlfriend Ines de Ramon.

Pitt and de Ramon, 34, have been an item since they quietly started dating in 2022.

The insider said: "They prefer to keep things on the down low – but it is very serious between Brad and Ines."

While Jolie and Pitt may be looking forward, the ex-couple's contentious legal woes are not totally over just yet.

As RadarOnline.com reported, a judge recently tossed out the actress' motion to dismiss her ex's lawsuit over their French vineyard, The Chateau Miraval estate.

The ruling signaled the case can proceed forward to trial, though it's unclear when that could take place.

