Angelina Jolie 'Being Urged by her Six Kids' to Use Bombshell Interview to Tell 'Her Side of the Story' After Settling 8 Year Divorce With Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie's six kids are pleading with her to share "her side of the story" after settling her divorce with Brad Pitt, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After eight bitter years of legal back and forth, Jolie, 49, and Pitt, 61, finally came to a settlement agreement, marking the official end of their marriage.

While the Maleficent star is said to be focused on moving on with her life, sources claim her children want her to give a tell-all interview about what it was really like being married to their dad.