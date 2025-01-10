Your tip
Home > Exclusives > Annalynne McCord
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Sex Addict AnnaLynne McCord and Danny Cipriani's Split — With Sources Revealing Her Ultra-Kinky Past Was 'Too Much For Rugby Badboy'

photo of AnnaLynne McCord and Danny Cipriani
Source: INSTAGRM

McCord and Cipriani have broken up after nine months together.

Jan. 10 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

90210 star AnnaLynne McCord's sexual appetite was apparently too much for boyfriend Danny Cipriani to satisfy, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The couple have broken up after less than a year together.

annalynne mccord danny cipriani
Source: @THEANNALYNNEMCCORD/INSTAGRAM

Sources said Cipriani couldn't keep up with McCord's sexual appetite.

There's word the breakup was not a peaceful one, with both going as far as to unfollow the other on Instagram.

Cipriani has been distracted during their relationship by a difficult divorce, and couldn't give McCord everything she needed – especially when it came to sex.

A source exclusive told RadarOnline.com: "Danny was one of the world's biggest womanizers, but Anna's sexual history made his past look like a monk."

McCord, 37, is an admitted sex addict, who has claimed in the past to have been hooked on roleplay and S&M, and even had a "dungeon bed" installed in her house in Los Angeles.

The insider added: "Thoughts of her obsessions with sex and bondage just got too much for him and led to too many bust-ups for them to get over."

annalynne mccord
Source: @THEANNALYNNEMCCORD/INSTAGRAM

McCord considers herself a sex addict.

McCord has gleefully confessed to her addiction, telling a podcast last year: "I used to say to people, 'Yes, your body is a temple, my body is a brothel.'

"I had a morbid sense of humor about it. I got off on the fact sex is this thing I could have all day, every day and never get tired of, and no one could keep up with me."

The actress, who also appeared on The O.C, Nip/Tuck, and Days Of Our Lives previously dated Prison Break star Dominic Purcell and Twilight actor Kellan Lutz.

Her relationship with Cipriani was the shortest, with the two becoming official just last April.

Our source confirmed: "It's for the best for both of them they have called it a day."

annalynne mccord danny cipriani
Source: @THEANNALYNNEMCCORD/INSTAGRAM

The two shared a whirlwind romance.

The couple seemed to be hot and heavy into each other as they flaunted their connection online. Cipriani called McCord a "miracle" as she documented their whirlwind romance on Instagram in May.

In one clip, Cipriani showed off his fit body as McCord gave him a peck on the cheek.

The actress wrote: “It’s your heart…I would follow it to the ends of the earth. #sacredalchemy … also, you make me laugh so hard! You’re my elixir.”

Cipriani re-shared the reel on his own Instagram and wrote: “My miracle. I feel like I am in a dream every day with you.”

One person who wasn't feeling the love was Cipriani’s wife, Victoria Rose, who filed for divorce after he and McCord started their reationship.

The 43-year-old mental health campaigner ended their two-and-a-half-year marriage in November.

Rose previously said she felt "humiliated" when Cipriani began seeing McCord after their split.

She admitted to shouting at women: "He’s my husband" before discovering what she described as "flirtatious messages" when she looked through his phone."

Rose added: "I was shocked, heartbroken. They weren’t sexts, but they were telling women they were beautiful and about the connections he felt to them. Not the kind of thing you want to read your husband sending."

