EXCLUSIVE: Inside Sex Addict AnnaLynne McCord and Danny Cipriani's Split — With Sources Revealing Her Ultra-Kinky Past Was 'Too Much For Rugby Badboy'

There's word the breakup was not a peaceful one, with both going as far as to unfollow the other on Instagram.

Cipriani has been distracted during their relationship by a difficult divorce, and couldn't give McCord everything she needed – especially when it came to sex.

A source exclusive told RadarOnline.com: "Danny was one of the world's biggest womanizers, but Anna's sexual history made his past look like a monk."

McCord, 37, is an admitted sex addict, who has claimed in the past to have been hooked on roleplay and S&M, and even had a "dungeon bed" installed in her house in Los Angeles.

The insider added: "Thoughts of her obsessions with sex and bondage just got too much for him and led to too many bust-ups for them to get over."