World's Richest Lottery Winner's Mansion Reduced to Smoking Rubble as Wildfires Continue to Ravage LA: 'Nobody is Safe From This Nightmare'

The world's richest lottery winner's mansion has been burned down in the deadly California wildfires.

Before being completely destroyed, Castro’s home sat along the scenic Pacific Coast Highway and was one of the many mansions that were burned to the ground.

The Malibu mansion was one of several homes that Castro purchased after he won the historic lottery back in November 2022 and walked away with the $2.04 billion prize.

As the flames continue to rag into the fourth day now, Castro, 31, is one of the latest celebrities to lose their home in the devastating fire .

According to photos obtained by The New York Post, all that was left of Castro's multimillion-dollar home was concrete pillars and smoldering wood.

Social media users have taken to X to discuss all of the celebrities who have lost their homes in the fire.

One wrote: "Losing your home hits hard, no matter how big or small your bank account is."

Another said: "I don’t know who needs to hear this, but it’s okay to feel sympathy for someone who has lost their home regardless of their wealth and/or celebrity status. Also, you may need to learn more about L.A. if you think only the elite live here."

A third wrote: "My heart is breaking for California. No one deserves to lose their homes. Celebrities or not. Don't lose humanity out of envy."