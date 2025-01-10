Your tip
World's Richest Lottery Winner's Mansion Reduced to Smoking Rubble as Wildfires Continue to Ravage LA: 'Nobody is Safe From This Nightmare'

edwin castro loses home fires
Source: MEGA

Edwin's home was destroyed in the California fires.

Jan. 10 2025, Published 6:27 p.m. ET

The world's richest lottery winner's mansion has been burned down in the deadly California wildfires.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the lavish $3.8 million home Powerball billionaire Edwin Castro's secretly purchased has been destroyed.

powerball winner edwin castro accused stealing winning ticket served legal papersjpg
Source: MEGA

Castro won the prize back in 2022.

As the flames continue to rag into the fourth day now, Castro, 31, is one of the latest celebrities to lose their home in the devastating fire.

The Malibu mansion was one of several homes that Castro purchased after he won the historic lottery back in November 2022 and walked away with the $2.04 billion prize.

Before being completely destroyed, Castro’s home sat along the scenic Pacific Coast Highway and was one of the many mansions that were burned to the ground.

According to photos obtained by The New York Post, all that was left of Castro's multimillion-dollar home was concrete pillars and smoldering wood.

Social media users have taken to X to discuss all of the celebrities who have lost their homes in the fire.

One wrote: "Losing your home hits hard, no matter how big or small your bank account is."

Another said: "I don’t know who needs to hear this, but it’s okay to feel sympathy for someone who has lost their home regardless of their wealth and/or celebrity status. Also, you may need to learn more about L.A. if you think only the elite live here."

A third wrote: "My heart is breaking for California. No one deserves to lose their homes. Celebrities or not. Don't lose humanity out of envy."

A fourth added: "The lack of empathy for celebrities losing their homes because "they can replace it just like that" is uncanny. That's not the point! Regardless of their bank, they're still people like us at the end of the day. They still lost what they worked hard for and were still endangered."

Other users said that "nobody is safe from this nightmare," before another stated: "Life happens so fast."

Many celebrities, such as Paris Hilton, Spencer Pratt, Tina Knowles, Adam Brody, Anna Farris, and Milo Ventimiglia, lost their homes in the deadly fires.

Other celebrities, such as Chrissy Teigen, Britney Spears, Dua Lipa, Julianne Hough, Mandy Moore, Eugene Levy, and Mark Hamill, had to evacuate their homes.

Source: TIKTOK
Celebrities have been documenting their nightmare come true on social media as they share footage of their homes gone, checking into hotels, or packing up their belongings.

Pratt documented his nightmare of evacuating his home and returning to see it completely destroyed.

Ventimiglia was also filmed when he returned to see the damage and remains of his home after the property was lost in the Los Angeles fire.

