EXCLUSIVE: Killer LA Wildfires Send Calls to Scientology and 'End of Days'-Style Cults Soaring — 'Everyone Thinks the World Is Ending'

A video shot in Pasadena shows two orange t-shirt-clad members stopping people and asking about their religious beliefs.

A caption read: "Scientology recruiting during wildfires is crazy!”

One church elder told us: "We have seen a huge increase in calls and emails since the fires took hold. People are looking for answers. They think the world is ending, and they are fearful.

"Some have mentioned they have contacted other organizations whose beliefs are that the end of the world is coming. We live in troubled times."