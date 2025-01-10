Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Ticker > Church of Scientology
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Killer LA Wildfires Send Calls to Scientology and 'End of Days'-Style Cults Soaring — 'Everyone Thinks the World Is Ending'

a wildfires send calls to scientology and end of days style cults soaring everyone thinks the world is ending
Source: MEGA

Thousands of people have evacuated their home due to the deadly fire.

Jan. 10 2025, Published 6:23 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Los Angeles' killer wildfires have caused a stampede of calls to crackpot organizations like the Church of Scientology and "end of days" cults.

Preachers from Scientology have even been seen out of the streets of fire-ravaged areas recruiting new members as the flames continue to consume huge swathes of LA, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
a wildfires send calls to scientology and end of days style cults soaring everyone thinks the world is ending
Source: MEGA

Preachers from Scientology have even been seen out of the streets of fire-ravaged areas recruiting new members.

Article continues below advertisement

A video shot in Pasadena shows two orange t-shirt-clad members stopping people and asking about their religious beliefs.

A caption read: "Scientology recruiting during wildfires is crazy!”

One church elder told us: "We have seen a huge increase in calls and emails since the fires took hold. People are looking for answers. They think the world is ending, and they are fearful.

"Some have mentioned they have contacted other organizations whose beliefs are that the end of the world is coming. We live in troubled times."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: TIKTOK
Article continues below advertisement

Among Scientology's basic tenets are the belief that human beings are immortal, that a person's life experience transcends a single lifetime, and that human beings possess infinite capabilities.

The group, which counts Tom Cruise amongst its members, has also been on social media offering help to fire victims.

Article continues below advertisement
a wildfires send calls to scientology and end of days style cults soaring everyone thinks the world is ending
Source: MEGA

But one prominent member of the church does not believe the end of the world is imminent.

Article continues below advertisement

A post on Facebook said: "Wildfire Relief Support Available at the Church of Scientology.

"We're here for anyone and everyone affected by the wildfires currently impacting areas such as Pacific Palisades, Pasadena/Altadena, La Crescenta, Montrose, and beyond. "The Scientology Volunteer Ministers have set up headquarters at the Church of Scientology of Los Angeles to provide a safe place for you and your family."

But one prominent member of the church who lost part of his multi-million-dollar home in Malibu does not believe the end of the world is imminent.

He blames local politicians.

Article continues below advertisement

On Wednesday afternoon, as the devastating wildfires tore across thousands of acres in Los Angeles, the beachfront home of Miami resident and prominent Scientologist Grant Cardone caught fire.

Videos Cardone posted on X show firefighters battling flames engulfing part of his 9,500-square-foot home on exclusive Carbon Beach, AKA Billionaire's Beach.

Photos Cardone later shared showed the aftermath of the destruction.

Article continues below advertisement
a wildfires send calls to scientology and end of days style cults soaring everyone thinks the world is ending
Source: MEGA

The death toll has reached 10 people.

Article continues below advertisement

The charred remains of a glitzy lounge area and fire pit on the home's sprawling deck overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Cardone's residence appeared to be the last one standing among the row of scorched mansions.

But even as his home went up in flames before his very eyes, Cardone took to social media to diminish climate change as a factor in the ongoing disaster.

READ MORE ON Breaking News Ticker
donaldtrump

Trump Dodges Jail in Porn Star Payoff Case — But is Set to be First Felon President

Split photo of Donald Trump, Gavin Newsom

Donald Trump Blames California Governor Gavin Newsom for Deadly Palisades Fire After He 'Refused to Sign Water Restoration Declaration'

Article continues below advertisement

He wrote on X: "California Fires will be blamed on Climate Change but do NOT believe it.

"These fires will produce $100's of billions in losses due to incompetence, corrupted budgets, an oppressive coastal commission, over-regulation, bizarre environmental initiatives, homeless camps, and freak liberal agendas all combined with NO COMMON SENSE.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
a wildfires send calls to scientology and end of days style cults soaring everyone thinks the world is ending
Source: MEGA

The public has been blaming politicians for the fire.

"Santa Anna winds, low humidity, and fires have existed in the state of California forever. The state's lack of leadership, Newsom, has been unwilling to invest in permanent solutions like burying electrical, increase access to plentiful water, and managing forestry floors, instead wasting hundreds of billions on high-speed rails to nowhere, liberal agendas, and climate conspiracies.

"I want to thank Malibu Fire Department for doing their best to save our home on Carbon Beach. They were amazing and heroic!"

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.