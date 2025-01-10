Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Pete Davidson
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Pete Davidson 'Spending Most of His Time Hanging Around His Mom's House' After Latest Rehab Stint — 'He's a Sad, Lonely, Broke, Struggling Junkie'

Photo of Pete Davidson
Source: MEGA

Almost a year ago, Davidson plowed his car into a Los Angeles home.

Jan. 10 2025, Published 5:46 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Off-the-rails comic Pete Davidson is hunkering down with his mom after his most recent stint in rehab.

The troubled funnyman agreed there was no place like home after his ongoing woes sparked concern among his closest pals, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
pete davidson secretly checks into rehab again in bad shape after secret romance and break up with the bachelor villain maria georgas
Source: MEGA

The comedian's friends were plotting an intervention.

Article continues below advertisement

The former Saturday Night Live comedian's friends were plotting an intervention amid "worrying behavior" after he checked out of rehab again late last year.

But Davidson headed off their move by agreeing to move back in with his mother, Amy Davidson, after his latest clinic stint left him broke as offers of work dried up after his recent troubles.

Article continues below advertisement

A source told us: "Pete is spending most of his time hanging with his beloved mom at the Staten Island house he bought for her a few years ago.

"It has sparked speculation about his lifestyle and his finances. Despite Pete's serial Hollywood romances and high-profile career, his life isn't as glamorous as it seems. He doesn't have many close friends, and he definitely doesn't have the fortune people think he does.

"Plus, Pete actually loves being around his mom. They're super close. His friends were becoming increasingly worried about him so he agreed to crash with Amy for life so he can get some order back in his life.

"He had come out of rehab but appeared lost and his behavior was worrying to say the least. He's sad and lonely but now he has his mom watching his back."

Article continues below advertisement
pete davidson secretly checks into rehab again in bad shape after secret romance and break up with the bachelor villain maria georgas
Source: MEGA

The comedian has been facing some personal struggles for years.

Article continues below advertisement

Almost a year ago, Davidson plowed his car into a Los Angeles home, causing such severe damage the house needed to be demolished. He was put on an 18-month diversion program after being accused of reckless driving.

Last September, the stand-up star admitted to using ketamine for four years before he went into rehab.

Davidson also revealed he'd checked into a clinic in June for treatment of borderline personality disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder due to losing his father, who was a firefighter, in the 2001 World Trade Center terrorist attacks.

Davidson checked into rehab for the second time in a year just weeks ago following his split from Maria Georgas.

Article continues below advertisement

RadarOnline.com revealed in November the comedian, 31, was in "bad shape".

Davidson’s last notable public appearance came during Saturday Night Live on November 2, and he was previously seen at The Room premiere in LA with friend Machine Gun Kelly on October 24.

He was spotted by locals at a restaurant in Kingsport, Tennessee, on November 5.

Article continues below advertisement
pete davidson
Source: MEGA

He has had at least four stints in rehab.

Article continues below advertisement

Davidson ended his romance with Georgas, who starred on The Bachelor, before his latest rehab tilt.

The pair had only been dating "for a couple of months," according to the insider.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Composite photo of Jay-Z, Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex-Bodyguard Makes Stunning Allegations About Jailed 'Sex Beast' Rapper's 'Closeness' With Child Rape-Accused Jay-Z

kim porters ex al b sure insists she did keep a diary and was planning to expose sean diddy combs warped sex life before death pp

Kim Porter's Ex Al B. Sure! Insists She DID Keep a Diary and Was Planning to 'Blow Lid Off Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Warped Sex Life Before Her 'Suspicious' Death Aged 47

Article continues below advertisement

He has had at least four stints in rehab and has been open about his struggles with mental health and substance abuse.

Davidson broke up with his last serious girlfriend, Madelyn Cline, in July.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
pete davidson
Source: MEGA

Davidson's most recent relationship was with Madeline Cline.

He dated Cline for nearly a year, with the insider saying the relationship had run its course and the breakup was "amicable".

Previously, he dated actress Chase Sui Wonders, 28, singer Ariana Grande, 31, and reality star Kim Kardashian, 44.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.