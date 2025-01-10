EXCLUSIVE: Pete Davidson 'Spending Most of His Time Hanging Around His Mom's House' After Latest Rehab Stint — 'He's a Sad, Lonely, Broke, Struggling Junkie'

The troubled funnyman agreed there was no place like home after his ongoing woes sparked concern among his closest pals, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Off-the-rails comic Pete Davidson is hunkering down with his mom after his most recent stint in rehab.

But Davidson headed off their move by agreeing to move back in with his mother, Amy Davidson, after his latest clinic stint left him broke as offers of work dried up after his recent troubles.

The former Saturday Night Live comedian's friends were plotting an intervention amid "worrying behavior" after he checked out of rehab again late last year.

A source told us: "Pete is spending most of his time hanging with his beloved mom at the Staten Island house he bought for her a few years ago.

"It has sparked speculation about his lifestyle and his finances. Despite Pete's serial Hollywood romances and high-profile career, his life isn't as glamorous as it seems. He doesn't have many close friends, and he definitely doesn't have the fortune people think he does.

"Plus, Pete actually loves being around his mom. They're super close. His friends were becoming increasingly worried about him so he agreed to crash with Amy for life so he can get some order back in his life.

"He had come out of rehab but appeared lost and his behavior was worrying to say the least. He's sad and lonely but now he has his mom watching his back."