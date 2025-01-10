EXCLUSIVE: Pete Davidson 'Spending Most of His Time Hanging Around His Mom's House' After Latest Rehab Stint — 'He's a Sad, Lonely, Broke, Struggling Junkie'
Off-the-rails comic Pete Davidson is hunkering down with his mom after his most recent stint in rehab.
The troubled funnyman agreed there was no place like home after his ongoing woes sparked concern among his closest pals, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former Saturday Night Live comedian's friends were plotting an intervention amid "worrying behavior" after he checked out of rehab again late last year.
But Davidson headed off their move by agreeing to move back in with his mother, Amy Davidson, after his latest clinic stint left him broke as offers of work dried up after his recent troubles.
A source told us: "Pete is spending most of his time hanging with his beloved mom at the Staten Island house he bought for her a few years ago.
"It has sparked speculation about his lifestyle and his finances. Despite Pete's serial Hollywood romances and high-profile career, his life isn't as glamorous as it seems. He doesn't have many close friends, and he definitely doesn't have the fortune people think he does.
"Plus, Pete actually loves being around his mom. They're super close. His friends were becoming increasingly worried about him so he agreed to crash with Amy for life so he can get some order back in his life.
"He had come out of rehab but appeared lost and his behavior was worrying to say the least. He's sad and lonely but now he has his mom watching his back."
Almost a year ago, Davidson plowed his car into a Los Angeles home, causing such severe damage the house needed to be demolished. He was put on an 18-month diversion program after being accused of reckless driving.
Last September, the stand-up star admitted to using ketamine for four years before he went into rehab.
Davidson also revealed he'd checked into a clinic in June for treatment of borderline personality disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder due to losing his father, who was a firefighter, in the 2001 World Trade Center terrorist attacks.
Davidson checked into rehab for the second time in a year just weeks ago following his split from Maria Georgas.
RadarOnline.com revealed in November the comedian, 31, was in "bad shape".
Davidson’s last notable public appearance came during Saturday Night Live on November 2, and he was previously seen at The Room premiere in LA with friend Machine Gun Kelly on October 24.
He was spotted by locals at a restaurant in Kingsport, Tennessee, on November 5.
Davidson ended his romance with Georgas, who starred on The Bachelor, before his latest rehab tilt.
The pair had only been dating "for a couple of months," according to the insider.
He has had at least four stints in rehab and has been open about his struggles with mental health and substance abuse.
Davidson broke up with his last serious girlfriend, Madelyn Cline, in July.
He dated Cline for nearly a year, with the insider saying the relationship had run its course and the breakup was "amicable".
Previously, he dated actress Chase Sui Wonders, 28, singer Ariana Grande, 31, and reality star Kim Kardashian, 44.