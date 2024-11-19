Pete Davidson Secretly Checks Into Rehab Again in 'Bad Shape' After Secret Romance and Break-Up With 'The Bachelor' Villain Maria Georgas
Pete Davidson has secretly checked into rehab following his split from Maria Georges.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the comedian, 31, is in "bad shape" and is now in a treatment facility for the second time this year.
An insider told The Sun U.S: "He checked into rehab in Florida fairly recently.
"He flew in on a private jet.
"He's in pretty bad shape this time around."
The insider added. "He's not in a good place."
Davidson’s last notable public appearance came during Saturday Night Live on November 2, and he was previously seen at The Room premiere in LA with friend Machine Gun Kelly on October 24.
He was spotted by locals at a restaurant in Kingsport, Tennessee, on November 5, but has been laying low ever since — even on his 31st birthday last week.
Davidson ended his romance with Georgas, who starred on The Bachelor, before his later rehab stint.
The pair had only been dating "for a couple of months," according to the insider.
Davidson has checked into rehab at least four times in the past, and has been open about his struggles with mental health and substance abuse.
He last needed treatment in July of this year and abruptly cancelled several of his aptly named standup dates for his Prehab tour.
Davidson checked out of the rehab center just weeks after arriving.
Meanwhile, the insider also said Davidson had parted ways with various people in his circle.
The source claimed: "Everyone is done with him.
"He's he's too much of a headache. He's just really hard to deal with, not showing up to meetings.
"At least one project has been cancelled because of it."
Davidson's had a series of broken relationships over her past year.
An insider said Davidson and his former fellow Saturday Night Live co-star and longtime friend Colin Jost, 43, stopped speaking with the latter wanting "nothing to do" with him.
Another insider close to the pals' business venture of turning a decommissioned Staten Island Ferry into an entertainment venue acknowledged the pair had drifted apart.
"They're both very busy, and don't talk as much as they used to," that insider claimed.
The business insider insisted that despite a rift, the big plan to turn the decommissioned ferry into an entertainment venue remains afloat.
Davidson broke up with his last serious girlfriend, Madelyn Cline, in July.
He dated Cline for nearly a year, with the insider saying the relationship had run its course and the breakup was "amicable".
Previously, he dated actress Chase Sui Wonders, 28, singer Ariana Grande, 31, and reality star Kim Kardashian, 44.
RadarOnline.com revealed Davidson proposed to Kardashian before their break-up.
A source said: "Everything was just moving too fast. Kim wanted to slow things down and instead Pete proposed.
"He is devastated. Everyone warned him that he was going to push her away, but he didn't listen. Remember, this is the same guy that proposed to Ariana Grande after just a few weeks. Pete learned nothing from that relationship.
"He falls hard and he falls fast."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.