Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex-Bodyguard Makes Stunning Allegations About Jailed 'Sex Beast' Rapper's 'Closeness' With Child Rape-Accused Jay-Z
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' former bodyguard Gene Deal has come forward with bombshell allegations about his friendship with embattled rapper Jay-Z, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Last month, Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, was named alongside Combs in an explosive lawsuit accusing the men of raping a 13-year-old girl, who was only identified as Jane Doe in the filing, after the 2000 MTV Music Awards.
Since the Empire State of Mind rapper was dragged into Combs' legal mess, he has desperately tried to distance himself from the music mogul.
After vehemently denying the accusations, Jay-Z's lawyer Alex Shapiro insisted his client's friendship with Combs was purely professional.
Shapiro said: "Mr. Carter has nothing to do with Mr. Combs' case or Mr. Combs. They knew each other professionally for a number of years, just like in all professions, people know each other.
"At the Music Awards, they support each other. If you go to the NBA All Star game, they support each other. That's just how professions work.
"There is no closer association between any of them, that's also a matter of fiction. That's all that there is."
Shapiro added: "He doesn't know anything about the charges or allegations against him. He has nothing to do with that case. And there's nothing more to say."
While the rapper's lawyer claimed the men only had a working relationship, Deal claimed they were much closer than what's being let on in an interview with The Art of Dialogue.
Deal said: "How close was Diddy and Jay-Z? They was close enough that they wasn't playing basketball, they wasn't playing baseball, they wasn't playing football, and they wasn't playing hockey, or soccer, for Diddy to come on stage and pat him on his a-- and then make a statement to people in the world that 'can't nobody call me Sean but Jay-Z.'"
Combs' former bodyguard was referring to a moment between the two rappers which has resurfaced in light of the allegations.
The on-stage moment occurred in 2007 at Madison Square Garden, where Jay-Z joined Combs on stage at Screamfest. Combs promptly greeted his seemingly close pal with a playful smack on the butt.
Deal further claimed the two men were close enough that they checked on each other's lives and relationships.
He said: "They were so close that they had matching white girls together, 'cause when they used to see each other, they used to say 'yo, how your skinny white girl doing', he’d be like 'yo, how your skinny white girl doing?' I guess that’s a certain type of closeness."
Deal previously worked as a security guard for Combs' label, Bad Boy Records.
Combs' legal team responded to Deal's claims in a statement: "This documentary recycles and perpetuates the same lies and conspiracy theories that have been slung against Mr. Combs for months.
"It is disappointing to see NBC and Peacock rolling in the same mud as unethical tabloid reporters.
"By providing a platform for proven liars and opportunists to make false criminal accusations, the documentary is irresponsible journalism of the worst."