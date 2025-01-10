Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Sean "Diddy" Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex-Bodyguard Makes Stunning Allegations About Jailed 'Sex Beast' Rapper's 'Closeness' With Child Rape-Accused Jay-Z

Composite photo of Jay-Z, Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex-bodyguard made a shocking claim about his friendship with Jay-Z.

Jan. 10 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' former bodyguard Gene Deal has come forward with bombshell allegations about his friendship with embattled rapper Jay-Z, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Last month, Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, was named alongside Combs in an explosive lawsuit accusing the men of raping a 13-year-old girl, who was only identified as Jane Doe in the filing, after the 2000 MTV Music Awards.

Since the Empire State of Mind rapper was dragged into Combs' legal mess, he has desperately tried to distance himself from the music mogul.

Article continues below advertisement
beyonce upset concerned over jay z rape allegations sticking husband
Source: MEGA

Jay-Z vehemently denied raping a 13-year-old girl alongside Combs in 2000.

Article continues below advertisement

After vehemently denying the accusations, Jay-Z's lawyer Alex Shapiro insisted his client's friendship with Combs was purely professional.

Shapiro said: "Mr. Carter has nothing to do with Mr. Combs' case or Mr. Combs. They knew each other professionally for a number of years, just like in all professions, people know each other.

"At the Music Awards, they support each other. If you go to the NBA All Star game, they support each other. That's just how professions work.

"There is no closer association between any of them, that's also a matter of fiction. That's all that there is."

Article continues below advertisement
fresh claims emerge sean diddy combs raped underage girls red rooms
Source: MEGA

Jay-Z's lawyer insisted his client's relationship with Combs was purely professional.

Article continues below advertisement

Shapiro added: "He doesn't know anything about the charges or allegations against him. He has nothing to do with that case. And there's nothing more to say."

While the rapper's lawyer claimed the men only had a working relationship, Deal claimed they were much closer than what's being let on in an interview with The Art of Dialogue.

Deal said: "How close was Diddy and Jay-Z? They was close enough that they wasn't playing basketball, they wasn't playing baseball, they wasn't playing football, and they wasn't playing hockey, or soccer, for Diddy to come on stage and pat him on his a-- and then make a statement to people in the world that 'can't nobody call me Sean but Jay-Z.'"

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs grim prison christmas day schedule
Source: MEGA

Combs' ex-bodyguard claimed the men were close enough to discuss each other's love lives.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
kim porters ex al b sure insists she did keep a diary and was planning to expose sean diddy combs warped sex life before death pp

Kim Porter's Ex Al B. Sure! Insists She DID Keep a Diary and Was Planning to 'Blow Lid Off Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Warped Sex Life Before Her 'Suspicious' Death Aged 47

Photo of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

EXCLUSIVE: Timothée Chalamet's Romance with Kylie Jenner Enraging His Fans so Much They Are Plotting Deadly Revenge on Young Actor — ‘He Doesn’t Have Enough Security!'

Article continues below advertisement

Combs' former bodyguard was referring to a moment between the two rappers which has resurfaced in light of the allegations.

The on-stage moment occurred in 2007 at Madison Square Garden, where Jay-Z joined Combs on stage at Screamfest. Combs promptly greeted his seemingly close pal with a playful smack on the butt.

Deal further claimed the two men were close enough that they checked on each other's lives and relationships.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

He said: "They were so close that they had matching white girls together, 'cause when they used to see each other, they used to say 'yo, how your skinny white girl doing', he’d be like 'yo, how your skinny white girl doing?' I guess that’s a certain type of closeness."

Deal previously worked as a security guard for Combs' label, Bad Boy Records.

Combs' legal team responded to Deal's claims in a statement: "This documentary recycles and perpetuates the same lies and conspiracy theories that have been slung against Mr. Combs for months.

"It is disappointing to see NBC and Peacock rolling in the same mud as unethical tabloid reporters.

"By providing a platform for proven liars and opportunists to make false criminal accusations, the documentary is irresponsible journalism of the worst."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.