Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex-Bodyguard Makes Stunning Allegations About Jailed 'Sex Beast' Rapper's 'Closeness' With Child Rape-Accused Jay-Z

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' former bodyguard Gene Deal has come forward with bombshell allegations about his friendship with embattled rapper Jay-Z, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Last month, Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, was named alongside Combs in an explosive lawsuit accusing the men of raping a 13-year-old girl, who was only identified as Jane Doe in the filing, after the 2000 MTV Music Awards.

Since the Empire State of Mind rapper was dragged into Combs' legal mess, he has desperately tried to distance himself from the music mogul.