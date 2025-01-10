Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > P. Diddy

Kim Porter's Ex Al B. Sure! Insists She DID Keep a Diary and Was Planning to 'Blow Lid Off Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Warped Sex Life Before Her 'Suspicious' Death Aged 47

kim porters ex al b sure insists she did keep a diary and was planning to expose sean diddy combs warped sex life before death pp
Source: MEGA

Kim Porter's ex Al B. Sure! makes bombshell revelations about Sean 'Diddy' Combs in new documentary Diddy: Making of a Bad Boy.

Jan. 10 2025, Published 5:10 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kim Porter DID keep a diary and was planning to expose Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ perverted sex life before her "suspicious" death, according to the model's ex, Al B. Sure!

RadarOnline.com can reveal the rapper, 56, has made the explosive claims in a new documentary called Diddy: Making of a Bad Boy, due to stream next week on Peacock.

Article continues below advertisement
p diddy lists home kim porter market million r
Source: MEGA

Porter had enough dirt on Diddy to bring him down before her suspicious death, according to Sure!.

Article continues below advertisement

Sure!, real name Albert Brown, claimed Porter's 2018 death was suspicious because she had enough material to bring the music mogul down.

He also acknowledged in the documentary how furious he is at Diddy for stealing Porter from him – even though they were friends who both worked at the hip-hop label Uptown Records.

Sure!, who shares a son Quincy with Porter — who Diddy later adopted, said: "There's an OG rule, if you're my brother and (between) you and your wife something happens, she's off limits."

Article continues below advertisement
kim porters ex al b sure insists she did keep a diary and was planning to expose sean diddy combs warped sex life before death
Source: MEGA

Sure! insists his ex Porter did keep a diary throughout her relationship with Diddy, despite deniels from the shamed mogul's camp.

Article continues below advertisement

But Diddy, who was dating somebody else at the time, ignored him, and when Porter was in the studio with her baby Quincy, he came up to her and made a strange comment.

"He looked over and saw this really beautiful girl and she was holding this really beautiful baby and he said 'hey, man, I wish I had a beautiful girl like that,'" Sure! claimed.

Diddy allegedly made an "aggressive" play for Porter and won her over with lavish vacations and a millionaire lifestyle.

Sure! chafes at being portrayed as an "absent" father and suggested it was Diddy's publicists who planted the stories against him.

Article continues below advertisement
2008
Source: MEGA

Diddy poses up with actress and model Porter on the red carpet with their children in 2008 but the pair endured a very on/off relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Welling up with tears, he called the claims "propaganda" and alleged Diddy didn't even formally adopt Quincy as his own.

"There's no adoption – none," said Sure!

"There's no letter to my father. All crafted by a publicist. If you hadn't noticed, his name is still Brown.

"Puffy wasn't too happy about anyone who had a relationship with Kimberly."

But Porter, according to Sure!, tried to protect him.

He explained: "Kimberly said, 'don't get involved, you will get killed.'

"Not only was she trying to save me, she was putting her own life in danger."

Article continues below advertisement
2008
Source: MEGA

Diddy and his family when the rapper received his star on the Hollywood Hall of Fame.

Article continues below advertisement

But Porter did keep on talking to Sure!, and they remained friends.

He said in the film, "She began to confide in me. She said something's not right. His soul (Diddy's) has gone completely dark, like he's just not there.

"She made me promise on her son's life not to ever reveal (anything) because she was in complete fear of my life.

"What I do know is that before her death she was keeping a diary. Someone got the passcode to her phone and computer and found out what was writing, what was going on behind closed doors."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

EXCLUSIVE: Timothée Chalamet's Romance with Kylie Jenner Enraging His Fans so Much They Are Plotting Deadly Revenge on Young Actor — ‘He Doesn’t Have Enough Security!'

photo of Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg Reveals Biden Administration 'Called Up His Team Screaming and Cursing' over Censoring Social Media Posts — Including A Meme of Leonardo DiCaprio

Article continues below advertisement

A 60-page book called Kim's Lost Words,which purported to be a collection of Porter's diary was published in September, six days before Diddy was indicted.

In it, Porter allegedly recounted discovering and making copies of tapes Diddy made of himself having sex with "young boys" he was managing, including a tape involving an 18-year-old pop star who went on to be a household name.

The final entry of the memoir has Porter falling fatefully ill, dramatically texting her friends "he got me", and then calling 911.

An attorney for the Combs family, as well as Porter's four children, said the alleged memoir was "fake" and "anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves."

In the documentary, Sure! suggested Porter was murdered and said that she was going to do what another of Diddy's exes, Cassie Ventura, did with her lawsuit — "Blowing the lid off this entire situation".Diddy has consistently denied any involvement in Porter's death.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs lawyers
Source: MEGA

Diddy is currently holed up in the federal Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, awaiting his sex trafficking trial.trial.

The actress had an on-again, off-again relationship with Diddy from around 1994 until they split in 2007.

Together they had a son, Christian 'King' Combs, now 26, and twins Jessie and D'Lila Combs, 18.

Diddy, 55, is currently holed up in the federal Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, awaiting trial and facing allegations that he ran a decades-long operation involved recruiting and drugging women for "Freak Offs" – where they were forced to have sex with other men including male sex workers.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.