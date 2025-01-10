Kim Porter's Ex Al B. Sure! Insists She DID Keep a Diary and Was Planning to 'Blow Lid Off Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Warped Sex Life Before Her 'Suspicious' Death Aged 47
Kim Porter DID keep a diary and was planning to expose Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ perverted sex life before her "suspicious" death, according to the model's ex, Al B. Sure!
RadarOnline.com can reveal the rapper, 56, has made the explosive claims in a new documentary called Diddy: Making of a Bad Boy, due to stream next week on Peacock.
Sure!, real name Albert Brown, claimed Porter's 2018 death was suspicious because she had enough material to bring the music mogul down.
He also acknowledged in the documentary how furious he is at Diddy for stealing Porter from him – even though they were friends who both worked at the hip-hop label Uptown Records.
Sure!, who shares a son Quincy with Porter — who Diddy later adopted, said: "There's an OG rule, if you're my brother and (between) you and your wife something happens, she's off limits."
But Diddy, who was dating somebody else at the time, ignored him, and when Porter was in the studio with her baby Quincy, he came up to her and made a strange comment.
"He looked over and saw this really beautiful girl and she was holding this really beautiful baby and he said 'hey, man, I wish I had a beautiful girl like that,'" Sure! claimed.
Diddy allegedly made an "aggressive" play for Porter and won her over with lavish vacations and a millionaire lifestyle.
Sure! chafes at being portrayed as an "absent" father and suggested it was Diddy's publicists who planted the stories against him.
Welling up with tears, he called the claims "propaganda" and alleged Diddy didn't even formally adopt Quincy as his own.
"There's no adoption – none," said Sure!
"There's no letter to my father. All crafted by a publicist. If you hadn't noticed, his name is still Brown.
"Puffy wasn't too happy about anyone who had a relationship with Kimberly."
But Porter, according to Sure!, tried to protect him.
He explained: "Kimberly said, 'don't get involved, you will get killed.'
"Not only was she trying to save me, she was putting her own life in danger."
But Porter did keep on talking to Sure!, and they remained friends.
He said in the film, "She began to confide in me. She said something's not right. His soul (Diddy's) has gone completely dark, like he's just not there.
"She made me promise on her son's life not to ever reveal (anything) because she was in complete fear of my life.
"What I do know is that before her death she was keeping a diary. Someone got the passcode to her phone and computer and found out what was writing, what was going on behind closed doors."
A 60-page book called Kim's Lost Words,which purported to be a collection of Porter's diary was published in September, six days before Diddy was indicted.
In it, Porter allegedly recounted discovering and making copies of tapes Diddy made of himself having sex with "young boys" he was managing, including a tape involving an 18-year-old pop star who went on to be a household name.
The final entry of the memoir has Porter falling fatefully ill, dramatically texting her friends "he got me", and then calling 911.
An attorney for the Combs family, as well as Porter's four children, said the alleged memoir was "fake" and "anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves."
In the documentary, Sure! suggested Porter was murdered and said that she was going to do what another of Diddy's exes, Cassie Ventura, did with her lawsuit — "Blowing the lid off this entire situation".Diddy has consistently denied any involvement in Porter's death.
The actress had an on-again, off-again relationship with Diddy from around 1994 until they split in 2007.
Together they had a son, Christian 'King' Combs, now 26, and twins Jessie and D'Lila Combs, 18.
Diddy, 55, is currently holed up in the federal Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, awaiting trial and facing allegations that he ran a decades-long operation involved recruiting and drugging women for "Freak Offs" – where they were forced to have sex with other men including male sex workers.