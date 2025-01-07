'Luigi Gets So Much Love': Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Throwing Tantrums' in Brooklyn Prison Over CEO Killer Suspect Mangione 'Getting More Attention and Being Revered As a Hero'
Sean "Diddy" Combs is said to be furious that he is not as popular as fellow prison inmate Luigi Mangione, who is accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
The rapper, facing his own sex trafficking and prostitution charges, is not used to being the opening act, RadarOnline.com can report.
Both Combs and Mangione are housed in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Center, as they each await their days in court. Both have pleaded not guilty to their respective charges.
As they sit in their cells, RadarOnline.com has learned Combs, 55, can't stand the fact Mangione, 26, is being treated as the bigger star by their fellow inmates.
According to sources: "Diddy has been throwing tantrums over the fact that Luigi is getting all of the attention in prison and is being revered as a hero after literally murdering someone on camera."
Mangione has been showered with love and support from prisoners who look at him as a hero and have shared their own stories of losing loved ones due to inadequate healthcare.
A source told DailyMail.com: "Not to mention the fact that the prison, itself, faces constant allegations of inadequate healthcare to those who are locked up."
Combs and Mangione share a legal team, but they reportedly have not met each other in the prison. Mangione is being held in solitary confinement on murder charges, while Combs is free to mingle with the general population.
The insider continued: "They do not spend time together, and the two really have zero in common."
However, Mangione's popularity seems to have really seeped into the rapper's skin.
The source added: "Even in prison, Diddy’s ego is bigger than life."
RadarOnline.com previously revealed Mangione has been garnering sympathy and affection from people who have felt victimized by the insurance industry.
The Ivy League graduate has sparked the #FreeLuigi movement on social media after some people labeled him a "hero" following his alleged assassination of the CEO.
Many people have applauded Mangione for representing those who have suffered at the hands of the healthcare industry – in a "take one for the team" sort of way.
Support for Mangione has also surged on platforms like Etsy and Amazon, where items like mugs, hats, and tote bags featuring slogans such as "Mommy's Little CEO Killer" and "Defend, Deny, Depose" are being sold.
Additionally, a crowdfunding campaign on GiveSendGo has raised $40,000 for Mangione's legal defense, aiming for a $200,000 goal, after a similar GoFundMe campaign was taken down.
Meanwhile, RadarOnline.com reported Combs had a meltdown at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center the day after Christmas, pleading with guards to be taken to a prison hospital for observation.
According to a source close to the rapper, the guards at the detention center refused his request.
The insider claimed: "With his high-powered legal team, Diddy thought he'd be out on bail by now.
"Spending the holidays behind bars was a nightmare for him. He eventually managed to calm himself down with the meditation technique he's been using while he's been behind bars.
"It took him a few hours of deep breathing and focusing to get out of the bad space he was in, but he finally managed it."