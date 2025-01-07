'Luigi Gets So Much Love': Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Throwing Tantrums' in Brooklyn Prison Over CEO Killer Suspect Mangione 'Getting More Attention and Being Revered As a Hero'

Mangione has been showered with love and support from prisoners who look at him as a hero and have shared their own stories of losing loved ones due to inadequate healthcare.

A source told DailyMail.com: "Not to mention the fact that the prison, itself, faces constant allegations of inadequate healthcare to those who are locked up."

Combs and Mangione share a legal team, but they reportedly have not met each other in the prison. Mangione is being held in solitary confinement on murder charges, while Combs is free to mingle with the general population.

The insider continued: "They do not spend time together, and the two really have zero in common."

However, Mangione's popularity seems to have really seeped into the rapper's skin.

The source added: "Even in prison, Diddy’s ego is bigger than life."