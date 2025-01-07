Armie Hammer Lands Lead Role in Upcoming Film Just 4 Years After Sexual Assault and Cannibalism Allegations — Disgraced Actor Set to Work with 'Worst Director' Uwe Boll
Armie Hammer is working on his comeback story alongside director Uwe Boll.
The disgraced actor saw his career fall apart in 2021 after he was accused of sexual assault and cannibalism, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In Boll's upcoming film, titled The Dark Knight (no relation to Christopher Nolan's 2008 Batman film), Hammer plays a crime-fighting titular character.
The movie is scheduled to begin principal photography in Croatia on January 27. Critics were quick to react to the news of Hammer's comeback, as one person mocked: "Uwe Boll is the worst director working today."
Boll is known for critically panned films including Alone in the Dark, BloodRayne, and The Final Storm.
Another person reacted: "Yeah… That movie is going to bomb," and a user said, "Yeah, no thanks."
"For anyone who doesn’t know, Uwe Boll has historically been considered the worst film maker of all time. His films are so bad that people genuinely believe he makes them flop on purpose to get certain tax benefits. This is insane," another fan suggested.
Hammer's career was on the upswing following performances in The Social Network, The Man from U.N.C.L.E, and Call Me By Your Name, when it came crashing down after he was accused of sexual assault and of sending graphic and violent texts about rape fantasies, cannibalism, and a desire to drink blood.
More women came forth with allegations against Hammer, including the movie star's ex-girlfriend Paige Lorenze, who claimed she was branded and bruised by Hammer, and that he allegedly took graphic photos of her without her consent.
While Hammer denied the numerous allegations, he exited numerous projects including Shotgun Wedding starring Jennifer Lopez (he was replaced by Josh Duhamel) as well as Paramount+’s Godfather spinoff, The Offer.
The actor is said to have eventually entered a treatment facility in Florida for “drug, alcohol, and sex issues.”
In 2023, following a lengthy probe, Los Angeles prosecutors declined to charge the Hollywood star with any crime.
Last summer, Hammer appeared on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast to discuss all that went down, claiming he felt "liberated" to have been canceled by the industry.
He said at the time: "My life was going on a certain way and there was – it’s Newton’s laws right. An object in motion is going to remain in motion unless acted upon by an outside force. My life was in motion.
"I was making a lot of money. I was drinking a lot. I was doing a lot of drugs. I was partying hard. I was being real fast and loose about what I put in text messages. And I was also engaging in risky behavior that, if you really think about it, was stupid.”
Hammer, who shares two kids with his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers, said his life has been "pretty great."
He explained: "It’s incredibly liberating because so much of my life leading up to there was being preoccupied with how I was perceived, which now you don’t have to care about.”
The 38-year-old is also set to appear in the upcoming western film Frontier Crucible alongside Thomas Jane and William H. Macy.