Armie Hammer Lands Lead Role in Upcoming Film Just 4 Years After Sexual Assault and Cannibalism Allegations — Disgraced Actor Set to Work with 'Worst Director' Uwe Boll

Another person reacted: "Yeah… That movie is going to bomb," and a user said, "Yeah, no thanks."

"For anyone who doesn’t know, Uwe Boll has historically been considered the worst film maker of all time. His films are so bad that people genuinely believe he makes them flop on purpose to get certain tax benefits. This is insane," another fan suggested.

Hammer's career was on the upswing following performances in The Social Network, The Man from U.N.C.L.E, and Call Me By Your Name, when it came crashing down after he was accused of sexual assault and of sending graphic and violent texts about rape fantasies, cannibalism, and a desire to drink blood.